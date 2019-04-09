×
Cristiano Ronaldo news: "He’ll do anything to be in game against Ajax," says Juventus teammate

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
102   //    09 Apr 2019, 14:34 IST

Juventus v AC Milan - Italian Supercup
Juventus v AC Milan - Italian Supercup

What's the story?

Juventus defender Joao Cancelo is confident about the chances of Cristiano Ronaldo's return for their Champions League clash against Ajax this week, stating that the 34-year-old forward would "do anything to be there".

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo has been out of the Bianconeri squad for three games after picking up an injury while on international duty for Portugal at the Euro 2020 Qualifiers.

Allegri has already expressed confidence that Ronaldo will make it for the crucial clash against Ajax saying, "Ronaldo is better. Five days from Amsterdam there are good signs, he is doing everything to be there and we hope to have him available."

Juventus are chasing yet another Serie A title and have had no problems in the absence of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

With the Supercoppa Italiana already in the bag and closing in on a league title, the Old Lady will be hoping to achieve a treble with Champions League success.

The Serie A giants first challenge will be to defeat Dutch outfit Ajax, who they have been drawn to face in the quarter-final fixture of Europe's elite competition.

The heart of the matter

Cancelo, who missed two league games himself owing to a calf injury, appears to have confirmed his and Ronaldo's appearance in the first leg of the Champions League fixture.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia), he said, "I’m fine, I didn’t play in the last two games due to a calf strain. Now I’m available, ready to take to the field in Amsterdam. Ronaldo’s been training and he’ll do anything to be there.

"I really think he’ll be called up. After that we’ll see if he plays from the start. The Coach will decide."

What's next?

The highly-anticipated Champions League clash between Juventus and Ajax will take place on April 10.

