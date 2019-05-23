×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo news: Higuain wants reunion with Portuguese star at Turin with Sarri as manager

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
23 May 2019, 18:32 IST

Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad de Futbol - Liga BBVA
Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad de Futbol - Liga BBVA

What's the story?

Juventus loanee Gonzalo Higuain reportedly wants to be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo at the Old Lady under the leadership of Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

In case you didn't know...

Higuain has endured a torrid loan spell since his arrival at Stamford Bridge in January, with the Blues unlikely to make the deal permanent or extend his stay.

The Argentine spent four years with Ronaldo at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2013 before moving to Napoli where he worked under then-manager Sarri. His stint at the Italian outfit marked the best phase of his career so far, during which he scored 91 goals in 146 appearances for the club.

Higuain's goal-scoring exploits at Naples led Juventus to sign him in 2016. The 32-year-old once again rubbed shoulders with Ronaldo when the Portuguese arrived at the Turin-based outfit last summer but was soon shipped out on loan to Milan and Chelsea.

The heart of the matter

According to Tuttosport, Higuain, who is unhappy with his Chelsea stint, is eager to link up with Ronaldo and would like to see Sarri as the successor to Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus.

Allegri recently stepped down from his managerial position following discontentment with his tactics and a host of big names have since been linked to the job.

Besides Sarri, the likes of Simone Inzaghi, Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho have all been heavily linked with a move to the Serie A giants.

What's next?

Sarri's future at Stamford Bridge has been uncertain for a while but it remains to be seen if the 60-year-old would return to the Italian top flight.

Chelsea are currently preparing for their Europa League final clash against Arsenal in Baku, the result of which will play a key role in Sarri's future at the West London outfit.

Tags:
Chelsea Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Gonzalo Higuaín Maurizio Sarri
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Portuguese superstar names who he wants as the next Juventus manager
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Juventus
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Portuguese talisman wants former Real Madrid manager at Juventus
RELATED STORY
Juventus News: Club consider Premier League manager as a surprise choice to succeed Allegri
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to reunite with Real Madrid ace playmaker
RELATED STORY
Chelsea news: Blues will allow club to poach Sarri if compensation fees are met 
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: It was a pleasure to work with you, Juventus star pays tribute to Allegri
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Blues could move for Frank Lampard as next manager 
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants former Real Madrid manager to replace Allegri, Manchester United ready to table €75m bid for Juventus target and more Serie A transfer news: 20 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo is doing more harm than good to Juventus this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Ligue 1
25 May AMI GUI 12:35 AM Amiens SC vs Guingamp
25 May ANG SAI 12:35 AM Angers SCO vs Saint-Étienne
25 May CAE BOR 12:35 AM Caen vs Bordeaux
25 May DIJ TOU 12:35 AM Dijon vs Toulouse
25 May OLY MON 12:35 AM Olympique Marseille vs Montpellier
25 May NAN STR 12:35 AM Nantes vs Strasbourg
25 May NIC MON 12:35 AM Nice vs Monaco
25 May NIM OLY 12:35 AM Nîmes vs Olympique Lyonnais
25 May REI PSG 12:35 AM Reims vs PSG
Serie A TIM 2018-19
25 May FRO CHI 09:30 PM Frosinone vs Chievo
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us