Cristiano Ronaldo news: Higuain wants reunion with Portuguese star at Turin with Sarri as manager

Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad de Futbol - Liga BBVA

What's the story?

Juventus loanee Gonzalo Higuain reportedly wants to be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo at the Old Lady under the leadership of Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

In case you didn't know...

Higuain has endured a torrid loan spell since his arrival at Stamford Bridge in January, with the Blues unlikely to make the deal permanent or extend his stay.

The Argentine spent four years with Ronaldo at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2013 before moving to Napoli where he worked under then-manager Sarri. His stint at the Italian outfit marked the best phase of his career so far, during which he scored 91 goals in 146 appearances for the club.

Higuain's goal-scoring exploits at Naples led Juventus to sign him in 2016. The 32-year-old once again rubbed shoulders with Ronaldo when the Portuguese arrived at the Turin-based outfit last summer but was soon shipped out on loan to Milan and Chelsea.

The heart of the matter

According to Tuttosport, Higuain, who is unhappy with his Chelsea stint, is eager to link up with Ronaldo and would like to see Sarri as the successor to Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus.

Allegri recently stepped down from his managerial position following discontentment with his tactics and a host of big names have since been linked to the job.

Besides Sarri, the likes of Simone Inzaghi, Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho have all been heavily linked with a move to the Serie A giants.

What's next?

Sarri's future at Stamford Bridge has been uncertain for a while but it remains to be seen if the 60-year-old would return to the Italian top flight.

Chelsea are currently preparing for their Europa League final clash against Arsenal in Baku, the result of which will play a key role in Sarri's future at the West London outfit.