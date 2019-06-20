×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo News: "I'd like to help him break some new records"- Sarri on working with the Portuguese

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
News
431   //    20 Jun 2019, 17:01 IST

Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H
Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H

What’s the story?

Maurizio Sarri is set to take over the helm at Juventus as Massimiliano Allegri's successor, and the Italian is very excited to do so. The former Chelsea boss believes, that an opportunity to work with Cristiano Ronaldo is a major advancement in his career and thinks that the two of them can create something very special at Juventus.

In case you didn’t know…

Sarri’s departure was confirmed by Chelsea last week. Today, he was presented as the new gaffer by Juventus.

The former Blues manager is not new to the Serie A as he has managed Napoli in the past, and made them one of the sides that could challenge the Bianconeri for the title. He left for the Premier league after three seasons in Naples.

The heart of the matter

Juventus presented their new manager Maurizzio Sarri to their fans and during the press conference the Italian seemed to be excited to work alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. He said:

“At Chelsea I coached some very strong players, but training Cristiano will be yet another step forward. I'd like to help him break some new records.”

Later, he even opened up on why he left the Premier league for Juve as he told the reporters:

"The Premier League was a great experience, but in the latter half (of the season), I felt professional and personal needs to return to Italy."
"I feel that I have respected everyone and I gave my all."

The former Napoli man believes that he had an amazing experience in the Premier League, but he wanted to get back home to his family and friends.

Advertisement

Sarri also explained why he chose Juventus even though he has associated with Napoli once.

"Juve are the best Italian club right now and offered me a chance to return to Italy. It's the crowning achievement of a long career, that for 80 per cent of it was extremely tough."
"I have never seen so much determination on the part of a club to hire a coach. They had a great attitude which convinced me, they were very strong feelings."

What's next?

It will be interesting to see how 'Sarriball works at Juventus and how will the duo of Ronaldo and Sarri establish themselves.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Maurizio Sarri
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Higuain wants reunion with Portuguese star at Turin with Sarri as manager
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Sarri set to be released by Chelsea, certain to take over at Juventus
RELATED STORY
3 ways in which Maurizio Sarri's departure would affect Chelsea negatively
RELATED STORY
5 managers who could replace Maurizio Sarri if he leaves Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Why Maurizio Sarri is a story for football to celebrate 
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo asks Matthijs de Ligt to join Juventus, Fans hopeful of Guardiola's appointment and more Juventus Transfer News: June 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
Chelsea news: Blues will allow club to poach Sarri if compensation fees are met 
RELATED STORY
Juventus on high alert as Manchester United reveal Paul Pogba price, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Nelson Semedo to join him at Turin and more Juventus Transfer News: June 13, 2019
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 2000-2010: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
What if the Seven Deadly Sins were footballers?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us