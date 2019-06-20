Cristiano Ronaldo News: "I'd like to help him break some new records"- Sarri on working with the Portuguese

Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H

What’s the story?

Maurizio Sarri is set to take over the helm at Juventus as Massimiliano Allegri's successor, and the Italian is very excited to do so. The former Chelsea boss believes, that an opportunity to work with Cristiano Ronaldo is a major advancement in his career and thinks that the two of them can create something very special at Juventus.

In case you didn’t know…

Sarri’s departure was confirmed by Chelsea last week. Today, he was presented as the new gaffer by Juventus.

The former Blues manager is not new to the Serie A as he has managed Napoli in the past, and made them one of the sides that could challenge the Bianconeri for the title. He left for the Premier league after three seasons in Naples.

The heart of the matter

Juventus presented their new manager Maurizzio Sarri to their fans and during the press conference the Italian seemed to be excited to work alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. He said:

“At Chelsea I coached some very strong players, but training Cristiano will be yet another step forward. I'd like to help him break some new records.”

Later, he even opened up on why he left the Premier league for Juve as he told the reporters:

"The Premier League was a great experience, but in the latter half (of the season), I felt professional and personal needs to return to Italy."

"I feel that I have respected everyone and I gave my all."

The former Napoli man believes that he had an amazing experience in the Premier League, but he wanted to get back home to his family and friends.

Sarri also explained why he chose Juventus even though he has associated with Napoli once.

"Juve are the best Italian club right now and offered me a chance to return to Italy. It's the crowning achievement of a long career, that for 80 per cent of it was extremely tough."

"I have never seen so much determination on the part of a club to hire a coach. They had a great attitude which convinced me, they were very strong feelings."

What's next?

It will be interesting to see how 'Sarriball works at Juventus and how will the duo of Ronaldo and Sarri establish themselves.