Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'John Charles is a greater player than Ronaldo,' says former Real Madrid manager

ACF Fiorentina v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

Former Wales and Real Madrid boss John Toshack has stated that Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is not the greatest player in football, instead deeming John Charles, who also played for the Serie A giants, as the greatest of all time.

In case you didn't know...

After having established himself as a legend at Manchester United and Real Madrid, Portuguese ace Ronaldo moved on to the Italian club last summer in a hefty £105 million transfer.

The 33-year-old has continued his goal-scoring exploits at Turin, scoring 14 goals for the Bianconeri outfit so far this campaign. The club currently sit at the top of the Serie A table, with 53 points.

Together with Barcelona star Lionel Messi, the Portuguese forward has been at the centre of football's most frequently-debated topic: who is the greatest player of all time?

The two are among the best players the game has ever seen but former Liverpool star Toshack has another player in mind for the tag of greatest of all time.

The heart of the matter

The former Wales boss believes that Juventus legend John Charles is the greatest player of all time, perhaps even greater than the club's current star Ronaldo.

Speaking about Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey's potential move to Turin, Toshack said, (via The Express UK), "In any case, this makes the Welsh very proud to see Ramsey join the same club where the great John Charles played."

"Charles was there on the day of my debut, as I was only a kid and he was teaching me how to head the ball."

"He’d tell me marvellous stories about him, Omar Sivori and the wise Giampiero Boniperti."

Toshack added, "I consider Charles the greatest of all time. Yes, greater than CR7."

What's next?

Juventus' next game is scheduled to take place on January 13 when they face Bologna in the Coppa Italia.

