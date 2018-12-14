Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus ace sets unwanted personal Champions League record

Ronaldo has now set a personal Champions League record that he would rather forget

What's the story?

As the group stage of the UEFA Champions League has come to an end, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has now found himself at the centre of an unwanted personal record in the competition.

In case you didn't know...

Following his move to Juventus, Ronaldo has broken a number of domestic records at Turin, helping the Italian giants to their best-ever Serie A start.

While his Champions League debut was marred with a red card, the Portuguese ace did manage to play in five of the six Champions League group stage games of Juventus.

His most recent Champions League group game against Young Boys drew the attention of several fans as Ronaldo was accused of being selfish by fans, after he denied teammate Paulo Dybala a late equaliser by going in for a failed header that was ruled offside.

The heart of the matter

With the end of the group stages of Europe's elite competition, Ronaldo saw himself setting an unwanted personal record, as the Portuguese has registered his lowest goal tally in the group stages of the Champions League so far.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has only scored one goal in this year's group stages and it notably came during his former side Manchester United's 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo finished the past six Champions League seasons as the top scorer. Whether he manages to achieve the same feat again, with only a single goal to his name so far, remains to be seen.

What's next?

Despite having suffered a shock defeat in their latest game against Young Boys, Juventus still managed to top their group and will face one of Ajax, Liverpool, Schalke, Lyon, Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16.

The Bianconeri side also sit at the top of the Serie A table with a comfortable 43 points. Napoli, which is their closest rival, trail behind at second place with 35 points.

Juventus will next face Torino in a Serie A game on Sunday.

