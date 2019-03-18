Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus forward charged by UEFA for his 'big balls' celebration but he might get away with a fine instead of a ban

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with improper conduct by UEFA for his celebration during his hat-trick in last week's clash with Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

After losing 2-0 in the first leg of the Round of 16 fixtures in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo netted a hat-trick in the second leg to help Juventus mount a comeback and win 3-2 on aggregate to qualify into the quarterfinals.

During the first leg in Spain, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone made a controversial gesture while celebrating Atletico's advantage as he grabbed his crotch whilst turning towards the crowd.

Ronaldo was quick to return the favor in the second leg and hit back at Diego Simeone by copying his 'big balls' celebration after he scored one of his goals at Turin, for which Simeone was fined €20,000 by UEFA.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri backed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and dismissed those claims.

"Absolutely not. I think everyone celebrated their own way on the field and in the stands. I saw nothing strange, just a celebration. There won't be a ban."

Cristiano Ronaldo was rested for Juventus' Serie A match against Genoa which saw their' unbeaten streak broken with a 2-0 loss. Ronaldo has been pivotal for Juventus since his arrival to Italy last summer, scoring 24 goals in all competitions.

UEFA confirmed that they were investigating the Juventus talisman and wrote that the disciplinary bodies will charge him and take action against Ronaldo, who would face a hearing on Thursday for improper conduct.

Just like Diego Simeone who escaped a touchline ban, Ronaldo is similarly unlikely to receive a suspension for the Champions League quarter-finals where Juventus face Ajax.

It still remains to be seen whether Ronaldo gets away with a fine for the gesture or gets a suspension as a punishment ahead of their crucial clash against Ajax.

Meanwhile, Juventus will turn their focus back to the Serie A after the International break to host Empoli.

