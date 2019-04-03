×
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus forward set to feature against Ajax

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
65   //    03 Apr 2019, 20:25 IST

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

According to a report by Spanish outlet, Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to feature against Ajax after recovering from his current injury.

In case you didn’t know….

After becoming the greatest goalscorer of Real Madrid by netting 450 goals in 438 games and winning three consecutive Champions League titles, Ronaldo moved to Juventus last summer in a transfer worth €100 million.

Since moving to Turin, Ronaldo has taken Serie A by storm.

The 34-year-old sharpshooter has settled with the Old Lady quickly and is among the top scorers and top assisters in the Serie A with 19 goals and 8 assists. Ronaldo has racked up a staggering 24 goals in all competitions this season.

Although Ronaldo has scored fewer goals than his arch-rival Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the campaign so far, he has proven his impact in his debut campaign with Juventus. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner single-handedly knocked Atletico Madrid out of the Champions League with a sensational hat-trick in the second leg of Round of 16 tie.

The Portuguese suffered an injury on March 25 during the international break when he returned to his national team duties. Ronaldo was taken off the field and replaced by Benfica star Pizzi during Portugal's clash against Serbia last month. This is the first time Ronaldo suffered a muscular injury after the 2015/16 campaign.

The heart of the matter

The Portuguese talisman suffered a hamstring injury and there is no doubt it was a cause of concern for both Juventus and Ronaldo, ahead of crucial fixtures in April.

Ronaldo himself is confident and claimed he will return in two weeks.

"I'm not worried," Ronaldo said after the game as he reassured his supporters.
"I know my body and I know that I'll be fine within two weeks."

According to the report, Ronaldo is recovering speedily and will feature against Ajax to help Juventus in the Champions League.

What's next?

Juventus will face Milan in the Serie A before they face Ajax on April 10th in the first leg of the quarter-final Champions League clash.

