Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus star makes another record with his goal against Ajax in the Champions League

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
476   //    11 Apr 2019, 08:56 IST
Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo made another record after netting his 125th Champions League goal in the quarter-final first leg clash against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff arena.

In case you didn't know...

Juventus held Ajax to a 1-1 draw in what turned out to be a testing affair for the Bianconeri. Ronaldo gave the Old Lady the advantage just before half-time with a diving header, while David Neres equalized for the hosts moments after the break.

Despite the crucial away goal, Juventus will be wary of Ajax, especially after what they did to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Round of 16. The Dutch side dominated proceedings for the most part of the game but failed to convert their numerous chances as Juventus rearguard kept them out of the box.

Meanwhile, Juventus has taken the Italian top-flight by storm since coming to Turin last summer. Ronaldo was pivotal for Juve in the Round of 16 as his hat-trick against Atletico Madrid after a 2-0 loss in the first leg helped the Old Lady through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The heart of the matter

The Juventus star again depicted his importance to the Serie A giants as he netted a crucial away goal in a tight affair. Ronaldo returned after a hamstring injury he suffered during the international break in Portugal's game against Serbia last week. It was his 25th goal of the season and his 5th in the Champions League.

The former Real Madrid star helped Juventus pounce on a counter attack and after some brilliant work from Joao Cancelo, who put in a cross which was met with a perfect diving header from a fully stretched Ronaldo. It goes without saying that an away goal advantage is extremely crucial in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The goal against Ajax made Ronaldo the joint-top goalscorer in the Champions League at the Johan Cruyff Arena with six goals alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

What's next?

It still remains to be seen whether Ronaldo can score and tilt the game in Juventus' favour when Ajax travel to face the Italian champions in Turin in a week.

