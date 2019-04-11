×
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus star makes young mascot's dream come true with a cheeky gesture just before the clash against Ajax

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
88   //    11 Apr 2019, 17:15 IST
Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Enter caption Enter caption Enter caption Enter caption Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Just before the Champions League clash against Ajax, the cameras caught a heartfelt moment between Cristiano Ronaldo and a young mascot which depicts the good things of this beautiful game.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo returned to action against Ajax after the injury he suffered against Serbia. The Dutch side hosted Juventus and held the Bianconeri 1-1 draw after dominating most phases in the match.

Unlike the Ajax players, the Portuguese talisman was obviously ruthless and netted a goal with a diving header in the 45th minute. Juventus' joy was shortlived as Neres scored the equaliser just after the half time with a majestic strike.

Ronaldo has scored 25 goals in all competitions this campaign - 19 of them coming in the Serie A. Last night's goal against Ajax was his 125th Champions League goal in 161 games and his 64th goal in the knockout stages, which is more than anyone else in the history of the prestigious tournament.

Speaking of Ronaldo after the game, Juventus boss Max Allegri said,

"He was just coming back, he ran a lot and he played a good game. He started the action and he wrapped it up [with the goal]. This is Ronaldo."
"But I would add that in the second leg we have to do better as a team and most of all when have possession of the ball and they are pressing us."

The heart of the matter

Prior to the clash against Ajax, Ronaldo was seen fulfilling the dream of a young child with a beautiful gesture.

In this video, the teams were lining up for the UEFA Champions League anthem and the five time Ballon d'Or noticed a young mascot in front of Bonucci who was in disbelief seeing Ronaldo so close.

Ronaldo reacted with a smile and grabbed his ear in a heartwarming manner which made the young fan extremely happy.

What's next?

Juventus will once again take on Ajax, as they host the Dutch side in Turin for the return leg.

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
