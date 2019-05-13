×
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus star mocks Roma captain during Serie A clash

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
204   //    13 May 2019, 13:09 IST

Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo was seen mocking Roma defender Alessandro Florenzi during the Bianconeri's 2-0 loss to the Giallorossi in the Serie A on Sunday night.

In case you didn't know...

Roma played host to the Serie A champions at the Stadio Olimpico last night and walked into the game with the hopes of earning all three points which would help them in the race for Champions League football next season.

Meanwhile, the Bianconeri, who have won the Serie A, but have crashed out of the Coppa Italia and Champions League, had little to play for as they continue to see off the remainder of the season's league games.

The hosts were able to stifle the Old Lady's chances in the first half before scoring two goals after the break, courtesy of Florenzi and Edin Dzeko.

The victory means Roma are now level on points with fifth-placed AC Milan, and just one point away from the top four. 

Juventus' hopes of tasting success in the Champions League this season, especially after the arrival of Ronaldo last summer, came to an abrupt end after they were knocked out of the competition, following a shock defeat to Dutch giants Ajax in the quarter-finals last month.

The heart of the matter

During the game at the Stadio Olimpico, Ronaldo was seen involved in a clash with Florenzi, who attempted to confront the five-time Ballon d'Or before being ushered away by referee Davide Massa. 

It has been reported that during the altercation, Ronaldo was seen shushing the Roma captain and mocking him for his height. Florenzi, who was visibly furious, had to be held back by teammate Kostas Manolas.

What's next?

While Roma are next scheduled to face Sassuolo on Saturday night, Juventus will lock horns with Atalanta on Sunday.

