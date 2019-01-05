Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus star takes sly dig at FIFA for Mohamed Salah's Puskas win

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.65K // 05 Jan 2019, 13:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

ACF Fiorentina v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a sly dig at football governing body FIFA during his acceptance speech for the Best Goal award at the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony on Thursday.

In case you didn't know...

The 2018 edition of the FIFA Awards was at the heart of controversy for various reasons, one of them being Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah winning the Puskas award for the best goal of the year.

The Merseyside derby goal garnered 38 percent of the votes, which came as a shock to football fans who believed that there were other goals which were more worthy of the prize.

While some fans believed Real Madrid star Gareth Bale should've taken home the award for his overhead kick against Liverpool in the Champions League, others thought Ronaldo's acrobatic effort against his current side Juventus deserved the prize.

Ronaldo himself has addressed the controversy, saying (via Goal), "Salah deserved to win the Puskas Prize, he scored a nice goal."

"But let's be honest, do not lie to us, my goal was the most beautiful.

"I'm not disappointed, it's life, sometimes we win and others lose.

"What interests me is that in fifteen years of career I managed to maintain the same level of performance."

The heart of the matter

On Thursday, Ronaldo was awarded the Best Goal and Best Player awards at the Globe Soccer Awards in the UAE.

Advertisement

According to Live Soccer TV (via Soccer Laduma), the Portuguese was giving his acceptance speech for the Best Goal award when he appeared to take a dig at FIFA executives and Mo Salah's Puskas win.

He said that he would have won the Puskas award if FIFA’s executives "knew more about football".

The 33-year-old said, "I see that those who understand this sport realize how hard it is to score a goal such as this one."

"I have scored nearly 700 goals in my career, and that one is by far the best."

"The only downside is that I scored it against my current team."

What's next?

Ronaldo's Juventus will return to action when they face Bologna in a Coppa Italia clash on January 13.

Advertisement