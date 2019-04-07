Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus star's girlfriend lifts lid on relationship; reveals how they met

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 777 // 07 Apr 2019, 12:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and his family are known to be one of the most private celebrities on the planet but his longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has now opened up on the pair's relationship, calling it "love at first sight".

In case you didn't know...

The couple first met in June 2016 when Rodriguez was working as a sales assistant in a Gucci store in Madrid. They have a one-year-old daughter named Alana Martina.

Ronaldo also has twins Eva and Mateo who are almost two-years-old and a son Cristianinho, who is eight.

In recent months, rumors of the pair's engagement have been doing the rounds but Rodriguez has taken time to dismiss all such reports in her latest interview.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Italy's Elle Magazine, Rodriguez called her first meeting with Ronaldo "love at first sight" while telling the publication about her daily life with the Portuguese superstar.

She said (via Daily Mail UK), "The first meeting with Ronaldo was at Gucci where I worked as a sales assistant. Days later we saw each other again at another brand's event..."

"It was then we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside of my work environment... It was love at first sight for both."

Rodriguez added that her typical day involves taking care of the children, exercising and making sure she watches television with Ronaldo before going to bed.

In the interview, titled 'My life with Ronaldo', she added, "Home is where my family is. The place where I am happiest is my home, with my children and partner. Our house is our refuge, our temple built with so much love."

Advertisement

What's next?

After saying goodbye to Real Madrid last summer, Ronaldo joined Juventus and is currently in contention for the Golden Boot this season.

The 34-year-old will return to action when Juventus will take on Ajax in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final fixture on April 10.

Advertisement