Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus star's response when asked if he'd retire at the same time as Lionel Messi

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 966 // 30 Aug 2019, 10:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

What's the story?

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to a question asking him if he would retire at the same time as Lionel Messi and suggested that he will continue to play for a few more years before he hangs up his boots.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo and Messi have long established themselves as modern-day greats in the football world, having consistently delivered spectacular performances for over a decade.

As the talismanic pair are now in their thirties, the world is coming to terms with the fact that football's most intense individual rivalry is nearing its end.

Ronaldo had previously expressed uncertainty over his future as a player, stating that his retirement could come as early as next year. In an interview with TV1, the Portuguese star said,

"I don't think about that. Maybe I can leave my career next year … but I can also play up to 40 or 41.

"I don't know. What I always say is to enjoy the moment. The gift is excellent and I have to continue to enjoy it."

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo, who was sitting next to Messi throughout UEFA's Champions League draw on Thursday, was asked whether he would retire at the same time as his Argentine counterpart.

The 34-year-old replied via Express Sport,

"He’s two years younger than me. I think I look good for my age! I hope to be here next year and in two years and three years.

Advertisement

"So, the people who don’t like me, they’re going to see me here."

What's next?

Both Ronaldo and Messi missed out on the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award to Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, who became the first defender ever to win the prize since its inception.