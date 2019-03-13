×
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus Superstar matches Lionel Messi's Champions League record with a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
2.41K   //    13 Mar 2019, 04:48 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to guide Juventus to the quarter-finals of the Chamipions League
What's the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo matches Lionel Messi's record of scoring the most number of hat-tricks in Champions League history.

In case you didn't know...

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid last summer and he has been in a brilliant form since then, He is currently Juventus' leading goalscorer in all competitions and will be looking forward to helping the bianconeri winning their first Champions League title since 1996.

Juventus booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, as they beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 in the second leg of the round-of-16 tie at the Allianz Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant hat-trick during the game, helping the Italian's overturn Atletico's two-goal advantage from the first leg.

The heart of the matter

With his hat-trick against Atletico Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo equalled Lionel Messi record of scoring most number of hat-tricks(eight) in the competition.

Speaking after the game, Ronaldo praised his teammates and boldly declared “That’s why Juventus signed me".

He said(via Goal):

“It had to be a really special night and it was. 
“If we continue like this, we have not won yet but we have reasons to be proud and we are on the right way.
“That's why Juve signed me and I tried to do my best job. 
“It's a magical night. It was a very difficult team to play but we showed that we were a very big team. We proceed step by step, we will see.”

The Portuguese international is now also the joint-leading scorer of Champions League goals at the Allianz Stadium

What's next?

Juventus are scheduled to play Genoa next in Serie A, before hosting Empoli at the Allianz Stadium on March 30. Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to feature in both the games.

