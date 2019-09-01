Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus talisman appears to mock VAR in goal celebration during win over Napoli

Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup

What's the story?

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo was seen making fun of the controversial Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during his goal celebration against Napoli on Saturday.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo scored his first Serie A goal of the season on August 31 as Juventus beat Napoli by 4-3 in a thriller.

The hosts suffered an early blow when Mattia De Sciglio was taken off due to a muscle injury, but substitute Danilo made an immediate impact on the game, netting his first goal for the Bianconeri just 26 seconds after coming on.

The Serie A champions doubled their lead courtesy of a phenomenal effort from former Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain.

Ronaldo, who finished as the league's Player of the Year last season, netted the third goal in the 62nd minute in what appeared to have been enough to secure the win.

However, two goals in four minutes from Kostas Manolas and Hirving Lozano put Napoli back in the game before Giovanni Di Lorenzo equalized to make it 3-3. What could have been a memorable comeback turned into heartbreak for the visitors when Pjanic's free-kick resulted in an own-goal - by Kalidou Koulibaly.

The heart of the matter

After scoring his first goal of the season, Ronaldo was seen overlooking his signature 'Siii' celebration in favor of one that appeared to mock VAR.

The 34-year-old forward had his goal against Parma ruled out by VAR as offside last week, and he took the opportunity against Napoli to address it in the form of a celebration.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was seen making the VAR signal before he cheekily advised fans to hold off on celebrating.

What's next?

Juventus are scheduled to face Fiorentina after the international break on September 15, while Napoli go head-to-head with Sampdoria on the same day.