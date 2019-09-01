×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus talisman appears to mock VAR in goal celebration during win over Napoli

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
119   //    01 Sep 2019, 12:24 IST

Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup
Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup

What's the story?

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo was seen making fun of the controversial Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during his goal celebration against Napoli on Saturday.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo scored his first Serie A goal of the season on August 31 as Juventus beat Napoli by 4-3 in a thriller.

The hosts suffered an early blow when Mattia De Sciglio was taken off due to a muscle injury, but substitute Danilo made an immediate impact on the game, netting his first goal for the Bianconeri just 26 seconds after coming on.

The Serie A champions doubled their lead courtesy of a phenomenal effort from former Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain.

Ronaldo, who finished as the league's Player of the Year last season, netted the third goal in the 62nd minute in what appeared to have been enough to secure the win.

However, two goals in four minutes from Kostas Manolas and Hirving Lozano put Napoli back in the game before Giovanni Di Lorenzo equalized to make it 3-3. What could have been a memorable comeback turned into heartbreak for the visitors when Pjanic's free-kick resulted in an own-goal - by Kalidou Koulibaly.

The heart of the matter

After scoring his first goal of the season, Ronaldo was seen overlooking his signature 'Siii' celebration in favor of one that appeared to mock VAR.

The 34-year-old forward had his goal against Parma ruled out by VAR as offside last week, and he took the opportunity against Napoli to address it in the form of a celebration.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was seen making the VAR signal before he cheekily advised fans to hold off on celebrating.

Advertisement

What's next?

Juventus are scheduled to face Fiorentina after the international break on September 15, while Napoli go head-to-head with Sampdoria on the same day.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2019-20 Juventus Football Napoli Football Cristiano Ronaldo
Advertisement
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 2
FT BOL SPA
1 - 0
 Bologna vs SPAL
FT MIL BRE
1 - 0
 Milan vs Brescia
FT JUV NAP
4 - 3
 Juventus vs Napoli
Today LAZ ROM 09:30 PM Lazio vs Roma
Tomorrow ATA TOR 12:15 AM Atalanta vs Torino
Tomorrow CAG INT 12:15 AM Cagliari vs Internazionale
Tomorrow GEN FIO 12:15 AM Genoa vs Fiorentina
Tomorrow LEC HEL 12:15 AM Lecce vs Hellas Verona
Tomorrow SAS SAM 12:15 AM Sassuolo vs Sampdoria
Tomorrow UDI PAR 12:15 AM Udinese vs Parma
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us