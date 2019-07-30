Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus talisman gives his verdict on Neymar's reported return to Barcelona

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 331 // 30 Jul 2019, 16:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr

What's the story?

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has given his verdict on Neymar Jr's reported return to his former club, Barcelona, stating that he does not think the Brazilian will make the move this summer.

In case you didn't know

Ronaldo and Neymar have faced one another on numerous occasions, particularly during their spells at Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

The Portuguese forward has since left the Bernabeu for Serie A giants, Juventus, while Neymar made a staggering €222 million transfer to PSG in 2017 after four trophy-laden years with the Blaugrana.

This summer, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar has been heavily linked with a sensational return to Camp Nou, with reports claiming that he is disappointed with life at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar further fuelled these rumours with his recent antics off the pitch, missing out on pre-season training with the Ligue 1 giants and making a series of bold comments about the club.

Barcelona, who recently procured the services of Antoine Griezmann, have not entertained the idea of a return for Neymar and has remained largely dismissive of the speculation surrounding the forward.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo has now given his thoughts on Neymar's current situation, stating that he thinks the former Barcelona star will stay at PSG. The 34-year-old, however, added that if the Brazilian does leave, he should do so to a club where he can express his football.

The Juventus ace said (via Express Sport), "I think he is going to stay in Paris and if not, that he looks for where he is happy and where he can express his football that is a lot, that he has no injuries, that a lot is happening to him and you have to worry."

"I worry because I like to see the boy playing. Regardless of where he plays, take care of himself and have no injuries, that's what I want for him."

Advertisement

What's next?

PSG are reportedly willing to sell Neymar for £165 million but it is unlikely that Barcelona will find the funds to pay for such a transfer without offloading some big players.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo will likely be in Juventus' squad for their International Champions Cup clash against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.