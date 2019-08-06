×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus talisman reveals how he came up with his iconic 'Sii' goal celebration

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
31   //    06 Aug 2019, 10:12 IST

Udinese v Juventus - Serie A
Udinese v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed how he came up with the idea of his iconic goal celebration, which sees him jumping high up the air and swiveling, while shouting 'Sii', which means 'yes' in Italian.

In case you didn't know...

The celebration was performed several times in the course of the previous season as Ronaldo scored 28 goals in all competitions for the Old Lady.

The 34-year-old netted 21 of those goals in the Serie A and was named the league's Player of the Year, in the process. His exploits helped the Bianconeri lift the Supercoppa Italiana as well as their eighth consecutive league title.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also proved to be an influential figure in the Champions League and scored a crucial hat-trick in the second leg of their Round of 16 fixture against Atletico Madrid. The hat-trick overturned their two-goal deficit against the Spanish giants to fire them into the quarter-final stages of the competition.

Although Ronaldo and Juventus were defeated by Ajax in the quarter-finals, the former Real Madrid star made up for the trophy deficit with an international title win with Portugal as he led his national side to the UEFA Nations League trophy.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo has revealed the history behind his iconic celebration, stating that it was first tested out in the United States in 2013.

Speaking to YouTube channel, Soccer.com, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said,

"Well, I was in the US and we played against Chelsea and I don't know where it came from. I just scored and I went, 'sii!'"
"But it was natural, to be honest. After that, I started doing it and I feel like the fans, when they see me they're like 'sii' and I was like, 'Wow, people remember Cristiano because of the sii,' so I continued like that." 
Advertisement

In 2013, Ronaldo netted twice for his former club Real Madrid in a game that saw them beat Chelsea 3-1 to claim the International Champions Cup. It was here that the Portuguese forward tested out the first version of the 'Sii' celebration without the swivel. 

What's next?

Ronaldo is currently warming up for the new season with a series of pre-season friendlies with Juventus, who will next face Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

Tags:
Chelsea Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Serie A Teams
Advertisement
New Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri heaps praises on Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus talisman insists the Bianconeri will win the UEFA Champions League
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: "I'd like to help him break some new records"- Sarri on working with the Portuguese
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Higuain wants reunion with Portuguese star at Turin with Sarri as manager
RELATED STORY
Report reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo revolutionized Serie A after his arrival
RELATED STORY
Juventus News: Matthijs de Ligt reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed him on his arrival at the Old Lady
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Diego Godin slams 'disrespectful' Ronaldo for 2014 Super Cup punch and UCL 'cojones' celebration
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Former Manchester United coach reveals how he turned Ronaldo into a goal-machine
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus talisman misses out on Serie A Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
Juventus news: Cristiano Ronaldo reveals what he thinks about Massimiliano Allegri
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Today APO QAR 10:30 PM APOEL vs Qarabağ
Europa League 2018-19
08 Aug THU SPA 10:30 PM Thun vs Spartak Moskva
08 Aug MOL ARI 10:30 PM Molde vs Aris
08 Aug MAL ZRI 10:30 PM Malmö FF vs Zrinjski
08 Aug SHE AIK 10:30 PM Sheriff vs AIK
08 Aug MAR AZ 10:30 PM Mariupol' vs AZ
08 Aug NEF BNE 10:30 PM Neftçi vs Bnei Yehuda
08 Aug HAU PSV 10:30 PM Haugesund vs PSV
08 Aug LUD THE 11:00 PM Ludogorets vs The New Saints
08 Aug FEY DIN 11:00 PM Feyenoord vs Dinamo Tbilisi
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us