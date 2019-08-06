Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus talisman reveals how he came up with his iconic 'Sii' goal celebration

Udinese v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed how he came up with the idea of his iconic goal celebration, which sees him jumping high up the air and swiveling, while shouting 'Sii', which means 'yes' in Italian.

In case you didn't know...

The celebration was performed several times in the course of the previous season as Ronaldo scored 28 goals in all competitions for the Old Lady.

The 34-year-old netted 21 of those goals in the Serie A and was named the league's Player of the Year, in the process. His exploits helped the Bianconeri lift the Supercoppa Italiana as well as their eighth consecutive league title.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also proved to be an influential figure in the Champions League and scored a crucial hat-trick in the second leg of their Round of 16 fixture against Atletico Madrid. The hat-trick overturned their two-goal deficit against the Spanish giants to fire them into the quarter-final stages of the competition.

Although Ronaldo and Juventus were defeated by Ajax in the quarter-finals, the former Real Madrid star made up for the trophy deficit with an international title win with Portugal as he led his national side to the UEFA Nations League trophy.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo has revealed the history behind his iconic celebration, stating that it was first tested out in the United States in 2013.

Speaking to YouTube channel, Soccer.com, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said,

"Well, I was in the US and we played against Chelsea and I don't know where it came from. I just scored and I went, 'sii!'"

"But it was natural, to be honest. After that, I started doing it and I feel like the fans, when they see me they're like 'sii' and I was like, 'Wow, people remember Cristiano because of the sii,' so I continued like that."

In 2013, Ronaldo netted twice for his former club Real Madrid in a game that saw them beat Chelsea 3-1 to claim the International Champions Cup. It was here that the Portuguese forward tested out the first version of the 'Sii' celebration without the swivel.

What's next?

Ronaldo is currently warming up for the new season with a series of pre-season friendlies with Juventus, who will next face Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.