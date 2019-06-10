Cristiano Ronaldo News: Matthijs de Ligt reveals the Portuguese skipper urged him to join Juventus after the UEFA Nations League final

Ronaldo asked De Ligt to join Juventus

What's the story?

Following Portugal's triumph in the inaugural UEFA Nations League's final against the Netherlands last night, Cristiano Ronaldo urged Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt to join him at Juventus.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo led Portugal to their second international trophy in three years after they beat the Netherlands 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League final. Fernando Santos' men dominated the Dutch to clinch the maiden Nations League title.

Goncalo Guedes' sublime strike in the second half separated the two sides. But Bernado Silva, who was named the Player of the Tournament, was the star of the match for the Portuguese.

Ronaldo failed to get on the scoresheet in the final, however, his stellar performance against Switzerland in the semi-finals cannot be ignored, with the 34-year-old scoring a magnificent hat-trick.

The heart of the matter

Following the final whistle at the Estadio do Dragao, Ronaldo approached Ajax star De Ligt, who has been linked with several European giants, including Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester United.

Later, the Dutch prodigy revealed that the Portuguese skipper invited him to join Juventus this summer.

Asked whether Ronaldo had urged him to join Juventus, De Ligt said:

"That could well be true. What I answered? I didn’t understand him at first. So I said… no, I didn’t say anything.

"I was a bit shocked, that’s why I laughed. But I didn’t say anything. Just after the game you just feel bad that you’ve lost, that’s all you’re thinking about.

"I will go on vacation now.

"I am going to think about what’s best for me and then I will decide. I think it’s important for a young player to play, that’s the only thing I know."

What's next?

It remains to be seen where De Ligt plays his football next season.