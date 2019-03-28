×
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Portuguese star reacts to his €20,000 fine imposed by UEFA

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
383   //    28 Mar 2019, 12:31 IST
Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was charged by the UEFA due to his 'big balls' celebration against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and was handed a €20,000 fine.

The Portuguese star made his thoughts clear and claimed it was "normal" when asked about the fine by the reporters.

In case you didn't know..

After succumbing to a 2-0 loss in the first leg, Juventus went to on win 3-0 in the second leg, courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick and knocked out Atletico Madrid to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

During the first leg at Wanda Metropolitano, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone made a controversial gesture, while his team were leading with goals from Diego Godin and Jose Giminez.

The Argentine coach grabbed his crotch whilst turning towards the crowd, for which Simeone was fined €20,000 by UEFA later on, and Ronaldo made sure to return the favour in the second leg.

Ronaldo copied Simeone's gesture and celebrated in the same manner after one of his goals during the second leg as a reply.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was quick to back the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"Absolutely not. I think everyone celebrated their own way on the field and in the stands. I saw nothing strange, just a celebration. There won't be a ban."

Ronaldo has been a key man for Juventus since arriving in Italy last summer. He has netted 19 goals and racked up 8 assists in the Serie A so far. Ronaldo was rested in the last game against Genoa which ended the Bianconeri's winning streak in the Serie A.

The heart of the matter

Just like Simeone, who escaped a touchline ban, Ronaldo was similarly fined €20,000 as a result of improper conduct.

When Ronaldo was asked by a reporter about the fine imposed on him by UEFA, he was initially taken aback and paused before he made his feelings known.

'Normal', replied the Portuguese star, depicting that he is not at all surprised.

What's next?

Ronaldo is expected to play against Emploi in the league on Saturday before featuring against Ajax in the all-important UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg clash which is on April 10th.

