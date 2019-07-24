×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo news: Portuguese superstar finally scores from a free-kick for the Old Lady, as Juventus defeat Inter Milan on penalties

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
99   //    24 Jul 2019, 21:39 IST

Juventus v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup
Juventus v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup

What's the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored from a direct free-kick for Juventus in the International Champions Cup fixture against Serie A rivals Inter Milan, which means he finally opened his account from set-pieces for the club after a long wait of one whole season.

His second-half goal pulled Juve back into the game after defender Matthijs de Ligt scored an own goal in the first half in his full debut for the club.

He also converted from the spot later on when the game went to the penalties following a 1-1 score at the end of regulation time, which resulted in a 4-3 win for the Italian champions.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo was taken off set-piece duty by former coach Max Allegri last season, with the Italian fancying Pjanic and Dybala for free-kicks nearer to goal.

In his debut season for the Bianconeri Ronaldo took 16 free-kicks but failed to convert from even a single attempt.

Though, it must be added, he scored an exquisite free-kick for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League semi-final.

When free-kick goals for club and country are taken into consideration, the 34-year-old forward leads the charts with 54, 6 more than Lionel Messi.

The heart of the matter...

Juventus had to face defeat in their first pre-season match in the International Champions Cup against UEFA Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur, but they bounced back in their second match against rivals Inter Milan, thanks to a moment of brilliance produced by their talisman Ronaldo.

After being fouled near the box in the 66th minute of the game, he stepped in to take the free-kick and managed to slot it past Daniele Padelli, albeit thanks to a slight deflection off the wall.

Advertisement

He was later also named the man of the match for his performance.

The former Manchester United man has started off the pre-season very well with the club and has scored two goals in two matches so far.

Having missed out on the top scorer's award in his previous campaign, it seems the player has his eyes set on the Capocannoniere come the new season.

What's next?

Juventus now face Atletico Madrid in the final fixture of the tournament on 10 August, before the 2019-20 Serie A season kicks off.



Tags:
International Champions Cup Juventus Football Inter Milan Football Cristiano Ronaldo Matthijs de Ligt
Advertisement
Juventus vs Inter: 5 Talking points as Juve beat Inter on penalties
RELATED STORY
Juventus 2-3 Tottenham: 3 players who failed to impress for the Old Lady
RELATED STORY
Juventus news: Inter fans mock the Old Lady for Champions League exit during Derby d'Italia
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo could consider leaving Juventus after Champions League exit, Inter set to smash their transfer record for Ligue 1 star and more Serie A news: 18 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A news: Juventus offer €50m+defender for Barcelona target, Cristiano Ronaldo pushes €120m-rated star to join Juventus and more: 4 April, 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi stops the signing of star striker, Cristiano Ronaldo wants former Manchester United boss at Juventus and more, 2 June 2019 
RELATED STORY
Juventus 1-1 Inter: 3 Juventus players who impressed the most
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 1-0 Inter Milan - 3 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 1-0 Inter Milan: Hits & Flops
RELATED STORY
Former Juventus women's player says team was not allowed to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo case
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us