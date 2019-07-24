Cristiano Ronaldo news: Portuguese superstar finally scores from a free-kick for the Old Lady, as Juventus defeat Inter Milan on penalties

Juventus v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup

What's the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored from a direct free-kick for Juventus in the International Champions Cup fixture against Serie A rivals Inter Milan, which means he finally opened his account from set-pieces for the club after a long wait of one whole season.

His second-half goal pulled Juve back into the game after defender Matthijs de Ligt scored an own goal in the first half in his full debut for the club.

He also converted from the spot later on when the game went to the penalties following a 1-1 score at the end of regulation time, which resulted in a 4-3 win for the Italian champions.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo was taken off set-piece duty by former coach Max Allegri last season, with the Italian fancying Pjanic and Dybala for free-kicks nearer to goal.

In his debut season for the Bianconeri Ronaldo took 16 free-kicks but failed to convert from even a single attempt.

Though, it must be added, he scored an exquisite free-kick for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League semi-final.

When free-kick goals for club and country are taken into consideration, the 34-year-old forward leads the charts with 54, 6 more than Lionel Messi.

The heart of the matter...

Juventus had to face defeat in their first pre-season match in the International Champions Cup against UEFA Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur, but they bounced back in their second match against rivals Inter Milan, thanks to a moment of brilliance produced by their talisman Ronaldo.

After being fouled near the box in the 66th minute of the game, he stepped in to take the free-kick and managed to slot it past Daniele Padelli, albeit thanks to a slight deflection off the wall.

He was later also named the man of the match for his performance.

The former Manchester United man has started off the pre-season very well with the club and has scored two goals in two matches so far.

Having missed out on the top scorer's award in his previous campaign, it seems the player has his eyes set on the Capocannoniere come the new season.

What's next?

Juventus now face Atletico Madrid in the final fixture of the tournament on 10 August, before the 2019-20 Serie A season kicks off.