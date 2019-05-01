Cristiano Ronaldo news: Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car, a one-off Bugatti La Voiture Noire which cost him €11million, according to rumors

Cristiano Ronaldo has an extensive collection of expensive cars

What's the story?

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly said to be the new owner of the one-off Bugatti La Voiture Noire, which might be the most expensive car ever built at €11million, according to Marca.

The Portuguese forward is known for his penchant for high-end luxury cars and has a fleet of luxury cars which reportedly include a Mercedes C Class Sport Coupe, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Ujn Ferrari 599 GTO, a Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4, an Aston Martin DB9, a McLaren MP4 12C and a Bentley Continental GTC Speed.

In case you didn't know...

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid ace, who turned 34 years old this February, remains one of the top earning athletes in the world at the moment, with Forbes estimating his worth in 2018 to be €96.19 million.

The car in question at the moment is made by Bugatti, the Volkswagen owned car manufacturer of high-end cars. The car is styled after the legendary Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic, only four of which were ever made, and is fitted with the company's 8.0-litre turbocharged W16 engine.

The company built only one of the prototype supercar and it serves a tribute to the 110th anniversary of the founding of the company.

The heart of the matter...

Ronaldo, who recently won the Serie A in his debut season with The Old Lady and scored a landmark 600th career goal last week, is reported to be the owner of the super-car. It is also touted to be the most expensive car in history, as per reports from Spanish paper Marca.

Bugatti La Voiture Noire at the Geneva Motor Show 2019

The car was first presented to the world at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 and Bugatti have since confirmed that the one-off model already has an owner, but have refused to officially name the party.

The report further states that the car is not yet ready to be delivered to its owner as its complete final assembly and clearance might only be finished by 2021. So, even if Ronaldo is the owner of world's most expensive car, he will have to wait for more than two years before that car joins his exquisite collection.

What's next?

Juventus have won the Italian league and are out of the Coppa Italia. But with the Turin derby ahead of them this weekend, there's still a lot left to play for them in the final few weeks of the season.