Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'Ronaldo will start against Ajax tomorrow night' - confirms Allegri

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
22   //    10 Apr 2019, 00:18 IST

FC Juventus Media Day
FC Juventus Media Day

What's the story?

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has given the green light for superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's inclusion in the starting XI in their crucial UEFA Champions League fixture against Eredivisie side Ajax, at a press conference in Amsterdam.

The Italian manager said that the Portuguese forward had trained really well in the sessions preceding the exciting fixture and will start for The Old Lady in tomorrow's game.

In case you didn't know...

The 34-year-old attacker had picked up a hamstring injury during the first half of Portugal’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Serbia, which was just his second match for his nation since the World Cup last summer.

The Serie A outfit had confirmed that their top-scorer for the season had damaged his right thigh flexors while on international duty last month.

As a precaution, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was not included in Bianconeri's previous four league matches. In absence of the mercurial forward, the club were inflicted with the first defeat of this year's Serie A campaign, but they still remain at the top of the table.

The heart of the matter...

Ajax had eliminated last season's champions Real Madrid in their last Champions League match and thus they are an opposition that shouldn't be taken lightly.

Juventus fans know this and were understandably sweating on Ronaldo's fitness over the last three weeks. The player himself was putting in great efforts to get back to his playing best and it seems all that hard work has bore fruit, with Allegri confirming that the player will start tomorrow night. He told a press conference:

"Cristiano has trained well with the team. He will start tomorrow night."
At the same press conference, Juve's Italian defender Daniele Rugani also hailed Ronaldo's return to fitness as a great sign and stated that it has boosted the team's confidence. He said:

"Cristiano has come back into the group well. We are all happy that he's with us for tomorrow night's game as he's a very important player."

The five-time Champions League winner would be looking to build on his heroic display against Atletico Madrid last time around when he returns to action tomorrow night.

What's next?

After the first leg of this fixture is played, Juventus will host Ajax at the Allianz Stadium in Turin to decide which club earns a place in the final four of the competition.

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
