Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'This is why Juventus bought me,' reveals Portuguese star after hat-trick against Atletico Madrid

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he was brought into the club in the summer to help do things no one has ever done before.

Ronaldo was speaking to reporters after his majestic hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

In case you didn't know...

Atletico Madrid secured a 2-0 win in the first leg of their Champions League tie against Juventus at the Spanish capital with goals from Uruguayan defenders Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez.

The chances of a comeback against a solid, defensive side like Atletico Madrid were slim but Ronaldo singlehandedly tipped the tie in the Bianconeri's favour, proving why Atletico are one of his favourite victims.

The five-time Champions League netted his 8th hat-trick in the competition to help Juventus mount a sensational comeback and knock out his old rivals. Ronaldo continued his sensational goalscoring record in the competition with 124 goals, six more than the whole Atletico Madrid side.

Despite playing down the importance of the Champions League, manager Max Allegri knows it is the main objective of Juventus, who have not won the competition since 1996, and he will be relieved that Cristiano helped them keep their hopes alive.

The heart of the matter

After his powerful display which took his tally to four goals this season in the competition, Ronaldo suggested that he was only doing what he was brought in to do with the club.

"This was why Juventus brought me here, to help do things that they have never done before," said Ronaldo to Sky Sports. "This is the mentality you need to win in the Champions League."

"I just do my work and I'm very happy tonight, it was a magical night. Atletico are always difficult to face, but we are also strong and we proved it".

"We wanted a special night and it was just that - not only for my goals, but for the entire team. This is the right mentality to play in the Champions League, so we must be proud."

What's next?

The draw for the next round of the Champions League will be held on Friday and it will be interesting to see who Juventus will face. As for Ronaldo, he will look to continue his fine run and help the Old Lady win the trophy that has eluded them for over 2 decades.

