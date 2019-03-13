×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'This is why Juventus bought me,' reveals Portuguese star after hat-trick against Atletico Madrid

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
657   //    13 Mar 2019, 13:23 IST
Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he was brought into the club in the summer to help do things no one has ever done before.

Ronaldo was speaking to reporters after his majestic hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

In case you didn't know...

Atletico Madrid secured a 2-0 win in the first leg of their Champions League tie against Juventus at the Spanish capital with goals from Uruguayan defenders Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez.

The chances of a comeback against a solid, defensive side like Atletico Madrid were slim but Ronaldo singlehandedly tipped the tie in the Bianconeri's favour, proving why Atletico are one of his favourite victims.

The five-time Champions League netted his 8th hat-trick in the competition to help Juventus mount a sensational comeback and knock out his old rivals. Ronaldo continued his sensational goalscoring record in the competition with 124 goals, six more than the whole Atletico Madrid side.

Despite playing down the importance of the Champions League, manager Max Allegri knows it is the main objective of Juventus, who have not won the competition since 1996, and he will be relieved that Cristiano helped them keep their hopes alive.

The heart of the matter

After his powerful display which took his tally to four goals this season in the competition, Ronaldo suggested that he was only doing what he was brought in to do with the club.

"This was why Juventus brought me here, to help do things that they have never done before," said Ronaldo to Sky Sports. "This is the mentality you need to win in the Champions League."
"I just do my work and I'm very happy tonight, it was a magical night. Atletico are always difficult to face, but we are also strong and we proved it".
Advertisement
"We wanted a special night and it was just that - not only for my goals, but for the entire team. This is the right mentality to play in the Champions League, so we must be proud."

What's next?

The draw for the next round of the Champions League will be held on Friday and it will be interesting to see who Juventus will face. As for Ronaldo, he will look to continue his fine run and help the Old Lady win the trophy that has eluded them for over 2 decades.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus Atletico Madrid Football Cristiano Ronaldo
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus Superstar matches Lionel Messi's Champions League record with a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
'That's why Juventus signed me', Cristiano Ronaldo boldly declared after his masterful hat-trick
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019: 3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo can singlehandedly destroy Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Juventus won against Atletico Madrid 
RELATED STORY
"He's a living football god"- Rio Ferdinand on Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus' emphatic win
RELATED STORY
Twitter: Fans troll Real Madrid after Cristiano Ronaldo masterclass seals Champions League qualification for Juventus
RELATED STORY
'Let's believe it is possible'- Cristiano Ronaldo urges Juventus fans to believe in their team ahead of Atletico Madrid clash
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid fans troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus’ 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Twitter: Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as the greatest ever for his masterful performance against Atletico Madrid 
RELATED STORY
Diego Simeone reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after Juventus beat Atletico
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us