Cristiano Ronaldo News: “We respect Messi, but Cristiano Ronaldo deserved to win the award as The Best” says Fabio Paratici

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
News
17   //    25 Sep 2019, 12:05 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus.
Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus.

What’s the story?

Lionel Messi scooped this year's FIFA The Best award in Milan earlier this week but Juventus sporting director, Fabio Paratici believes that Cristiano Ronaldo should have been the winner. The Italian felt that the Portuguese should have taken the prize home after all that he's won with his club and country last term.

In case you didn’t know…

The glittering ceremony had almost all the top footballers in attendance except Ronaldo,
The glittering ceremony had almost all the top footballers in attendance except Ronaldo,

The trophy was handed out to the Argentine by FIFA this Monday in a ceremony held at Milan’s legendary Scala opera house. Whereas Messi and Virgil van Dijk were in presence, the Portuguese gave the ceremony a miss.

The heart of the matter...

Juventus sporting director, Fabio Paratici while speaking to DAZN ahead of their Serie A game with Brescia said:

“We respect Messi, but Cristiano Ronaldo deserved to win the award as The Best.”
“We thought that after last season, when he won the Nations League with Portugal, Serie A and the Italian Super Cup with Juve, he deserved to win it."

The Italian believes that after what Ronaldo's achieved with Juventus and the Portuguese national team last season, he should have won it. Messi only won the La Liga last season whereas Ronaldo won the Serie A, Italian Super Cup and the UEFA Nations league. But on a personal level, Messi had a brilliant season as he scooped another Golden Shoe for scoring 36 goals in the league for FC Barcelona whereas the Portuguese had 28 goals in all competitions for his club.

Talking about Ronaldo being left out of the squad to face Brescia, he said:

“It’s a pity he is not available this evening, but he had a slight adductor issue and we’ll see how he feels for the weekend.”
Advertisement

What's next?

After being rested in a 2-1 victory over Brescia, Ronaldo would be back for their home game against SPAL this weekend.




La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
Contact Us