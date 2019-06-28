Cristiano Ronaldo news: Wife of terminally-ill former Rangers star slams Juventus ace for lack of help after meeting

Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Veronika Ricksen, wife of former Rangers star Fernando Ricksen, has slammed Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo for not helping her family after meeting her terminally-ill husband a few years ago.

She also affirmed that her meeting with the Portuguese wasn't very 'thrilling.'

In case you didn't know...

Fernando, who is suffering from motor neuron disease, revealed he was living with the terminal illness in 2013 and is spending his last days at St Andrew’s Hospice located in Airdrie in Scotland.

The ex-Netherlands international made more than 250 appearances for the Rangers between 2000 and 2006, winning two titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups.

The former Zenith footballer is unlikely to return to Spain, where he was living with his wife and daughter as doctors have advised so.

Together with his wife, the former midfielder met then Real Madrid superstar Ronaldo in the autumn of 2016.

Isabella dream comes true 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/YvJdISRVVp — Veronika Ricksen (@RicksenVeronika) October 18, 2016

The heart of the matter

Veronica has now recounted her family's encounter with Ronaldo in an interview with Russian sports channel Match TV and slammed the Portuguese talisman for doing nothing to help their situation but offer a 'sweaty jersey' to her daughter.

She recalled (via RT Sport), "Once we met with Cristiano Ronaldo, so what? I can’t say I wasn’t much thrilled about the meeting."

"Bella (Ricksen's daughter) wanted to see a man whom she, together with her father, watched playing football on TV. Fernando promised her to arrange a meeting with him and he kept his promise. We went to Madrid to see him (Ronaldo)."

When asked if the former Real Madrid star offered them any help, she said, "He gave his sweaty jersey to our daughter. Took it off right after the game, gave it to Bella and went away. This old man from FIFA [believed to be Sepp Blatter], I don’t remember his name, he promised to create a charity foundation to help Fernando, but in fact, he didn’t do anything."

What's next?

Ronaldo recently helped Portugal to the UEFA Nations League title and will likely return to action when Juventus face Tottenham Hotspur in the International Champions Cup on July 21.