Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'Cristiano Ronaldo? Of course we miss him'- Real Madrid star admitted

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

Real Madrid star, Casemiro, revealed that Los Blancos still miss the departure of club's greatest goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo and claimed that the Portuguese talisman still remains the best player in the world.

In case you didn't know...

After winning three consecutive Champions League, Ronaldo shockingly ended his nine-year tenure with Real Madrid. Los Blancos' greatest goalscorer moved to Juventus last summer and later revealed that he left because he felt he was no longer indispensable at the Spanish capital.

Since his arrival to Serie A, the 34-year-old Portuguese talisman has taken Italian top flight by storm. Ronaldo remains one of the top goalscorers in the Serie A but truly depicted his caliber against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League.

After succumbing to a 2-0 defeat in the first leg, Juventus knocked out Atletico as Cristiano netted a hat-trick to mount a historic comeback for the Bianconeri.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid endured a tough season after the departure of Ronaldo. They were knocked out from the Champions League and Copa del Rey by Ajax and Barcelona, respectively.

Los Blancos are still fighting in La Liga but are 12 points behind leaders Barcelona and third in the table.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid midfielder, Casemiro, revealed that Los Blancos are now weaker without Cristiano and also claimed that the Portuguese icon remains the best player in the world.

Speaking after the Brazil versus Panama friendly match, Casemiro said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo? Of course we miss him - as any team would, he's the best player in the world."

"It was a real pleasure playing alongside him but now he's not a Real Madrid player"

When asked about his feelings on Zinedine Zidane's return, Casemiro added:

"We already knew his philosophy and working methods. He's a club icon - as a player and as a coach. Everyone respects him and he's come back to do the best he possibly can"

What's next?

Casemiro is set to feature with Brazil as they take on the Czech Republic, before returning to action for Real Madrid.

