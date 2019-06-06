Cristiano Ronaldo offered higher salary than Lionel Messi to join top club, Juventus to offer 3 players of Manchester United's choice for Paul Pogba and more Serie A news: 6 June 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo could earn more than Lionel Messi if he joins PSG

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Sampdoria president hints about Marco Giampaolo's AC Milan move

Sampdoria manager Marco Giampaolo has been heavily linked with taking charge of AC Milan after he guided La Samp to a respectable ninth-place finish in the Serie A in the 2018-19 season.

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has also hinted about the move, stating that AC Milan will have a great coach if Giampaolo takes charge of the San Siro outfit.

“I’ve worked like a madman since coming to Sampdoria.

“The poor work, the rich stay at home. I heard from Giampaolo and he told me he was going on holiday.

“I replied that we’d see each other on Monday. Giampaolo is still under contract, but I read in the newspapers that he was going to Milan and I think they’re making a great purchase.

“I can never hold back a person who flies high above Sampdoria and goes on to do well on other shores.”

Ferrero was then asked about Stefano Pioli, who is the favorite to replace the Giampaolo.

“He’s a great Coach, a very nice man. I had the pleasure of meeting him two years ago. Until the boat goes, let it go. One day it’ll arrive at the port and we’ll set sail.”

Juventus ready to let Manchester United pick 3 players in exchange for Paul Pogba

The Old Lady have recently stepped up their interest for Paul Pogba. The Frenchman joined Manchester United on a then-world record deal three years ago, but his Premier League spell has not gone smoothly. The World Cup winner shined when he played for the Serie A champions, claiming four league titles.

His form in England has been criticized time and again due to severe inconsistencies. He managed to score just two goals in his last 15 matches for Manchester United. However, his overall goal contributions have been overwhelming for a central midfielder, as he was directly involved in 22 league goals throughout the 2018-19 season.

Nevertheless, United seem ready to sell their midfielder as long as they can coup at least £120 million from his sale. Juventus are reluctant to pay so much for Pogba, but the Old Lady are reportedly ready to offer their own players instead.

According to reports United can pick three Juventus players of their choice in exchange for the 26-year-old. United have been linked with several of Juventus stars such as Paulo Dybala, Joao Cancelo, and Miralem Pjanic.

PSG willing to pay Cristiano Ronaldo better salary than Lionel Messi

It is understandable that the French champions are at a high risk of losing either Kylian Mbappe or Neymar this summer to other European heavyweights, with Real Madrid and Barcelona heavily linked with both stars.

Paris Saint-Germain had splashed the cash to secure the service of the two superstars, and it seems that both players have justified their price so far. However, PSG will be forced to look for a suitable replacement if one of the two players departs.

According to a report, PSG want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo as the replacement, despite the 34-year-old joining Juventus just last summer. Although Ronaldo's productivity in the Serie A dropped, compared to his last season at Real Madrid, he still played an important role for Juventus.

He became the club's highest scorer in the Champions League and was named as the Serie A Player of the Year. The report further states that PSG are willing to pay the Portuguese an eye-watering €50 million per season, higher than what Lionel Messi currently earns at Barcelona.

The French side are also willing to pay €120 million for the transfer, an amount which surely would be difficult to refuse for Juventus.