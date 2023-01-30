Cristiano Ronaldo ready to testify and talk to Turin prosecutors in Juventus investigation - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly willing to speak to Turin prosecutors regarding the financial allegations surrounding his former team Juventus. The Old Lady were handed a 15-point deduction in Serie A due to financial irregularities, which centered around transfers and player wages.

One player whose name seems to have been linked to the financial irregularities carried out by Juventus' board as a regard for salaries is Ronaldo. The Portuguese veteran is believed to have been among a couple of Juventus stars who gave up four months' wages in March 2020.

However, some investigations being carried out have revealed that there was a private agreement that proved some of the players still received three months’ wages. It was also revealed that this was done by Juve without registering their debts in their balance sheets. They also failed to inform the Italian football governing body (FIGC).

Multiple reports, as seen in Football-Italia, show that the Turin-based club still owes Ronaldo around €19.5 million. Further investigations also showed that financial documents involving the Portuguese were signed by former Juve director Fabio Paratici, who is now at Tottenham Hotspur.

Ronaldo is now said to be willing to testify on the allegations involving his former team after previously turning down the opportunity to speak on the issue. As of now, it's still not yet known as to where the meeting will take place between Ronaldo, his lawyers and the Turin prosecutors. But it could either be in Italy, Madrid or Lisbon.

Massimiliano Allegri pledges support to Juventus despite 15-point deduction

Massimiliano Allegri has backed his team to come out strong after they were slammed with a 15-point deduction due to financial irregularities. The Italian tactician stated that he remains in charge of the team and urged them to take up the challenge of ensuring the club's safety.

In his words, as seen in the Daily Mail, Allegri said:

"I'm the coach of Juventus and I will remain the coach of Juventus. Unless they send me away.

"In difficult times you have to be good, men, in taking responsibility. When things are going well, we are all good. I'm unable to analyze the severity of -15 in the table.

He concluded by saying that the team will have to wait for the final judgment, which will be out in two months' time. In his words,

"We have to do our duty: the final judgment will come in 2 months. We must not find ourselves in 2 months with regrets because we did not do as much as we should have done.'

