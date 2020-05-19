Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Juventus headquarters in Turin

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Juventus' headquarters in Continassa for the first time since the suspension of the league. The Serie A was suspended in the second week of March over fears regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent the entire period of lockdown back in his native Madeira with his family. The Portuguese icon, due to this reason, was asked to observe a two-week quarantine period upon his return to Italy earlier this month.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner last appeared for Juventus in a crucial 2-0 win against Antonio Conte's Inter Milan on March 8. After a 10-week absence, Cristiano Ronaldo is finally back and is set to undergo medical tests ahead of joining up with his teammates.

Cristiano Ronaldo leading Juve's Scudetto charge

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus Hellas Verona v UC Sampdoria - Serie A

The former Real Madrid star has enjoyed another remarkable season in Italy. With 21 Serie A goals and three assists in 23 games this term, Cristiano Ronaldo has led Juventus' title charge from the top. The Portuguese, though, has scored just two goals in the UEFA Champions League and an assist to go with it. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally this season has already equalled his record from last season where he scored 21 goals and set up 8. However, he took 31 games to achieve that figure last season, and he's done it in just 23 games this year.

The former Manchester United superstar showed his worth in the Champions League last year with a powerful performance against Atletico Madrid. Juventus were 2-0 down in the tie after a loss at the Wanda Metropolitano, including a controversial celebration from Diego Simeone.

36 - Cristiano Ronaldo has just scored his 36th league hat-trick in @juventusfc's 4-0 win over Cagliari. No player has as many since January 2008 in the top five European leagues. Superstar. pic.twitter.com/MydNOLzHe8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 6, 2020

Back at the Allianz Stadium, Cristiano Ronaldo tore Simeone's side to shreds with an incredible hat-trick. And if that wasn't spectacular enough, he went on to return the Argentine's gesture by mimicking his celebration.

Although they were knocked out by Ajax in Europe, they enjoyed a successful domestic campaign. Cristiano Ronaldo won the Most Valuable Player award for his 21 goals and eight assists as he helped Juventus win the title.

After losing the Capocannoniere to Fabio Quagliarella's 26-goal tally last year, Cristiano Ronaldo faces another difficult challenge in 2019/20. Ciro Immobile has been in terrific form during the 2019/20 campaign and has the Capocannoniere firmly in his sights. The Italian marksman has 27 goals in 26 Serie A games leading a fearless Lazio side.

Sampdoria's Fabio Quagliarella won the Italian Golden Boot in Cristiano Ronaldo's debut Serie A season

Lazio look primed to challenge Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus for the Scudetto should the season resume after the lockdown. Ciro Immobile's side are on 62 points, just one behind the Bianconeri having played the same number of games.

The Roman club have enjoyed a great season so far with some of the most exciting players in the league. Apart from Immobile, Lazio have the likes of Sergej Milinković-Savić, Luis Alberto, Luiz Felipe and a host of other excellent players among their ranks.

10 - Cristiano #Ronaldo is the 1st #Juventus' player to have found the net in 10 successive games played by the Bianconeri in the history of the Serie A. Star.#VeronaJuve pic.twitter.com/U8UZVSesWK — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 8, 2020

Juventus are also under pressure in the Champions League after drawing a blank at the Groupama Stadium against Olympique Lion. If and when the competition does resume, Cristiano Ronaldo & co. will be tasked with overturning a 1-0 deficit in Turin.