Cristiano Ronaldo's endearing message to his twins on their superhero-themed birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo has posted birthday wishes on his Instagram profile with a picture of his family.

The Juventus superstar has been working hard on his fitness during the break and is ready to set the Serie A alight.

In a heartwarming social media post on his social media profile, Cristiano Ronaldo has sent his twins, Eva and Mateo, birthday wishes on their big day. The Juventus star has always considered his family as a priority and is often seen going to great lengths to ensure that his children are cared for.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram post is the latest in a list of posts he has dedicated to long-term partner, Georgina Rodriguez, and his family.

The post was liked by his illustrious girlfriend, with whom the Portuguese superstar has been with for nearly three years. The couple also have a daughter named Alana Martina.

Cristiano Ronaldo can be seen in the post wearing a stylish Aladdin costume while his son sports a Hulk mask as they enjoy a themed party.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes a billionaire

Cristiano Ronaldo often attends award ceremonies with Georgina Rodriguez

Earlier this week, the Forbes magazine also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first billionaire in the history of world football. According to the business magazine, Cristiano Ronaldo has raked in over $1 billion in career earnings, making him one of the richest sportspersons on the planet.

Forbes also released the top earners in the world of sport for the past financial year earlier this month. The list had plenty of surprises in store for readers as Roger Federer clinched the top spot ahead of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

When Cristiano Ronaldo was a youngster, he would beg for burgers from McDonald's because he was hungry. 🍔



He's now become the first billionaire footballer and the third sportsman to achieve it. 🙌 https://t.co/QZtQ3Cr6DD — SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 5, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has certainly come a long way from his modest beginnings. The Portuguese superstar is a shining ambassador of the adage that argues that hard work does truly pay off.

There is plenty of hard work left for Cristiano Ronaldo to do this season, however. The Portuguese forward has been an excellent form in the recent past after a slow start to the season with Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo's supernatural abilities in the penalty area have seen Juventus climb to the top spot in the Serie A table with 63 points. A Lazio side inspired by Ciro Immobile's heroics are only a solitary point behind Juventus, however, and the Serie A season is set to experience its most exciting conclusion in nearly a decade.

Juventus is used to winning the Serie A and Cristiano Ronaldo knows a thing or two about winning. The former Real Madrid superstar has won an incredible 4 Champions League trophies and seems to be in no mood for a break.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking forward to the Serie A restart

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 21 goals for Juventus in the Serie A this season and is behind only the prolific Ciro Immobile in the list of top-scorers in the Italian league.

The Serie A is set to return later this month and Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be gearing up for the hectic schedule. The 35-year-old continues to defy his age and has been working very hard on his fitness during the break.

With Juventus already in the lead in the Serie A standings and Cristiano Ronaldo improving his unbelievable fitness levels, the Italian league is starting to tilt in the Bianconeri's favour.