Cristiano Ronaldo's exit could make transfer possible as Manchester United plan new offer for €125 million superstar - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly need Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club in January if they are to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix. According to Spanish media outlet Cadena Ser (via Football365), the Red Devils have been linked to Felix and intend on making an offer soon.

Notably, United's bid to sign the Portugal international was rejected in the summer, as Felix remained at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The young forward has struggled to reach the expectations placed on him by his massive €126 million transfer fee from Benfica in 2019. He has contributed just 32 goals and 18 assists in 128 matches for the Spanish side.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly preparing to go on a rebuild following their exit from the UEFA Champions League group stage. It is believed that Felix is on his way out of the club.

However, with his contract set to expire in 2026 and his massive release clause set at €350 million, it is unlikely that any club would go for the youngster.

Manchester United's interest has positively changed the situation for Atletico. They are set to make contact in the coming weeks, with the focus on a January transfer. The Red Devils bid €125 million last summer, but it was rejected. However, it is expected that Atletico will accept a lesser bid this time.

However, the transfer may not pan out if Ronaldo remains at Manchester United in January. The Portuguese will be out of a contract next summer, and the January transfer window will give him an opportunity to reach agreements with other clubs.

It is also noteworthy that compatriots Felix and Ronaldo share the same agent, Jorge Mendes. This might aid their respective transfers as January comes around.

Manchester United will need to be wary as French giants Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring Felix's situation.

Cristiano Ronaldo isn't expected to leave Manchester United for the MLS: Jamie Carragher

The legendary forward has played an unimpressive role at Manchester United this season, having struggled to score goals in recent appearances.

This has put discussions about an MLS move on the cards for Ronaldo, but Jamie Carragher does not believe that the forward is ready for the US.

Speaking on the Overlap (via Marca), the former Liverpool man said:

"I don't think it'll be as easy as you think to get out in January. Everyone knew he wanted to go in the summer. I think for Ronaldo, I don't see him going to some mickey mouse league because he's so driven."

He added:

"He wants to get goals in Europe, be the record goalscorer, play in proper leagues. I don't see him going to the MLS or a league in Qatar, but I couldn't speak highly enough of Ten Hag."

Ronaldo has scored just three goals in 16 games in all competitions, providing two assists.

