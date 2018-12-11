×
Cristiano Ronaldo says he deserves to win the Ballon d’Or every year

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
News
12   //    11 Dec 2018, 00:08 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in top form for Juventus
What’s the story?

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has had his say on the outcome of the 2018 Ballon d’Or and has named one player who he thinks deserves to win the award every year.


In case you didn’t know…

Last week, Luka Modric broke the duopoly to emerge as winner of the Ballon d’Or, beating both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to the prestigious individual award.

Before the Real Madrid midfielder’s triumph, the award had been dominated by Ronaldo and Messi, who have five apiece. The Portuguese, however, finished runners-up, while his Barcelona rival surprisingly emerged fifth.

French stars Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe also finished third and fourth respectively in this year’s Ballon d’Or rankings.


The heart of the matter

Although Modric won the award, Ronaldo believes he deserved it more than the Croat based on his numbers in the year under review.

In fact, the former Manchester United star named himself as the only player who deserves to win the Ballon d’Or every year.

"I think I deserve [to win the Ballon d'Or] every year," Ronaldo told the media, as quoted by Goal.
"I work for that, but if I do not win, it's not the end of the world.
"The numbers do not lie, but do not think that I'm less happy if I do not win.
"I have fantastic friends and I have family, I play in one of the best clubs, do you think I'll go home and cry?
"[I am] disappointed but life goes on and I will still work hard.
"Congratulations to Modric, he deserves it, but next year we will see each other again and I will do everything to be still there."

What’s next?

Ronaldo has already won the Ballon d’Or five times, but it is obvious that he will be targeting a sixth in the coming year.

But in the immediate, the Portuguese’s goal would definitely be to lead Juventus to that elusive Champions League trophy.

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Luka Modric Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon d'Or 2018
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
