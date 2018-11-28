Cristiano Ronaldo sets new Champions League record after latest Juventus win

Cristiano Ronaldo has added another record to his impressive haul in European competition

When you are Cristiano Ronaldo, breaking records come as a routine act and the Portuguese has once again set another record in the UEFA Champions League that may take years to break.

Ronaldo started as Juventus defeated Valencia in Tuesday’s Champions League Group H clash. The Italian champions have been flying high in Europe and the win booked their place in the round of 16 for the fifth successive year.

However, the highlight of the night was reserved for Ronaldo, who set up Mario Mandzukic for the goal that handed the Old Lady all three points.

With Juventus winning, Ronaldo has now become the first player to reach 100 wins in the UEFA Champions League. For Ronaldo, this comes as one more record to add to his impressive haul in Europe’s elite club competition.

The Portuguese also currently stands as the player with the most goals in the Champions League, having netted 121 times across his spells with Manchester United, Real Madrid and now Juventus.

His record of 100 wins in the competition may last for decades, especially as he is still active and very potent in front of goal.

Juve manager Max Allegri was effusive in his praise of the No.7 after the game.

He told Sky Sport Italia, “Cristiano Ronaldo? He gives us a lot of confidence and he helps us achieve the results that we want. We have been doing much better and we have been improving all year long.”

Ronaldo boasts many records and, as ambitious as he is, there is little doubt that he may be targeting more European records before he retires.

But in the immediate future, the Portuguese would certainly relish the chance to win the Champions League with Juventus, having already achieved that feat with Man United and Real Madrid.