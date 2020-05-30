Cristiano Ronaldo showcases incredible accuracy in stunning training video

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media platform Instagram to post a video of him scoring two absolutely scorching goals in training. The Portuguese international, training with his Juventus teammates at their headquarters in Continassa, scored two blinding goals from outside the box.

In goal was Juventus' Carlo Pinsoglio, a goalkeeper who has spent almost his entire career out on loan but has remained on the Old Lady's books.

The first goal saw Cristiano Ronaldo step up and coolly finesse the ball into the top-right corner of the goal. The other was a venomous strike into the bottom left corner after beating his man, giving Pinsoglio no chance of keeping the ball out of the net. The video was recorded in slow-motion and displayed an elated Cristiano Ronaldo after his sublime strikes.

The video was captioned,

"Practice to perfection 🎯⚽️ with @carlopinsoglio 👊🏻 Feeling stronger💪🏻"

Cristiano Ronaldo set to spearhead Juventus across all fronts

Ronaldo has had a stellar season with Juventus

After spending the two-month lockdown period in Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Turin at the start of May. The former Real Madrid star is back in full training and eagerly awaits the reported date of Serie A's return, June 20.

Having already won the Scudetto in his first season in Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo has his sights firmly set on delivering the UEFA Champions League. He boasts of a number of records in the tournament including that of highest-ever scorer, highest scorer in knockout stages, most hat-tricks, and many more.

14 - Cristiano #Ronaldo is the only player able to score at least 15 goals in all the last 14 top-European leagues campaigns (since 2006/07, 414 total goals in this period). Astronomical. #JuveParma — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 19, 2020

He has he joint-second most number of UCL titles in history alongside AC Milan icons Alessandro Costacurta, Paolo Maldini and Clarence Seedorf, and two Real Madrid legends in Hector Rial and Marquitos. This exclusive group of players are only one title behind the all-time record holder — Real Madrid's legendary winger Paco Gento — who won six titles in an incredible 18-year-spell with Los Blancos. Gento also holds the record for the most number of LaLiga Santander titles in history, having won ten of them.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only active player on this list and a UCL title with Juventus would level him with Gento and make unprecedented history. Juventus last won the coveted trophy all the back in the 20th century in 1996. However, they came up second best in a UCL final on five separate occasions since then. Most notable of their UCL attempts were in 2015 and 2017 when Massimilano Allegri guided them to two finals in three years.

Ronaldo has won the prestigious trophy on five occasions

They lost one of them to Lionel Messi's Barcelona and the other to Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid and Allegri eventually departed from Turin.

If Cristiano Ronaldo can break their curse and help them secure their first UCL title in the 21st century, it could certainly be another breathtaking chapter of his illustrious career. Juventus are set to host Olympique Lyon in the second leg of their Round-of-16 tie in Turin. Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are tasked with overturning a one-goal deficit after drawing a blank in the first-leg in Lyon.