Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kroos and more: 5 legendary players who could be playing their last Euros (2024)

Euro 2024 kicks off in just over a week, and it may be the last international outing for Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, and many other legends of the sport. Football fans worldwide are gearing up for the European football extravaganza, as Euros 2024 begins on Friday (June 14).

Teams like England, France, Germany, Spain, and Portugal will be looking to clinch the title at all costs. On the other hand, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland, Croatia, Denmark, Poland, and others will look to be the dark horses and disrupt the dreams of the powerhouse nations.

However, Euro 2024 could be the final outing for several veterans and they will likely bid adieu to international football at the end of the tournament. In this list, we will look at the top five players who will likely play their last international tournament at Euro 2024.

5 players who could play their last international tournament at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo may finally play his last Euros

Portugal v Switzerland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo will play his record sixth European Championships this month in Germany. Even at the age of 39, Cristiano Ronaldo is breaking records for fun.

With 128 goals and 46 assists in 206 appearances for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest goalscorer in the history of international football. He is followed closely by Iran's Ali Daei (108) and Argentina's Lionel Messi (106). This season, Ronaldo broke the record for the most goals scored in a single season in Saudi Pro League history — 35 goals from 31 games.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't revealed his future plans, it is highly unlikely that he will play in the next European Championships when he is 43.

Toni Kroos will weave his magic from the midfield for the last time

Real Madrid CF v Atletico Madrid - Super Copa de España (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Toni Kroos has already decided to hang up his boots. The German midfielder will play his last top-flight tournament at Euro 2024.

The 34-year-old will try his best to revive a struggling German outfit and win the Euros at home in his last outing as a professional footballer. Winning the Euros will make his last season a personal treble-winning one. He has already won the La Liga and the Champions League with Real Madrid this season.

Known for his immaculate passing and orchestrating the midfield, Toni Kroos will be extremely crucial for realizing the German dream of lifting the trophy at home.

Even at 38, Luka Modric is still going strong

Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Trophy Parade (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Toni Kroos' Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric will also play his last Euros in 2024. The Croatian midfielder is the most-capped (174) player for his country and has also won the La Liga and the Champions League with the Los Blancos this season.

The 38-year-old midfielder will be looking to play a key role in controlling the Croatian midfield and take his country closer to winning the Euros as a dark horse.

In 2018, Modric orchestrated Croatia's route to a historic World Cup final, where they were defeated by an inspired French outfit. This time, he will be looking to one-up that performance and finally bring home the biggest European title.

Robert Lewandowski will strive to take Poland far in the Euros

FC Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen: Group C - UEFA Champions League (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

The 35-year-old striker had an underwhelming season with Barcelona, netting 26 times and providing nine assists in 49 games. He will be looking to overturn Poland's fate in big competitions and finally guide them to a successful campaign at Euro 2024.

Lewandowski has scored 81 goals and assisted 32 times in 147 appearances for the Polish outfit. He will be looking to add to these numbers and fight for a podium finish in his last Euros.

The Polish striker has already started to slow down in crunch moments, and it is unlikely that will see him at the next Euros.

Will Pepe retire after playing till 41?

Portugal v France - Final: UEFA Euro 2016 (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Pepe is the one evergreen player on the Portuguese side who seems to go on forever. The 41-year-old will spearhead Cristiano Ronaldo's side's defense, and he will be crucial because of his experience.

Pepe will be 45 the next time the Euros happen, and it is unlikely he will participate in the tournament. With Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack and Pepe in the backline, Portugal look well-equipped to go deep in the tournament.

Besides the abovementioned names, there are a few notable absentees who deserve an honorable mention. These names are Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer from Germany.