Cristiano Ronaldo's top 3 performances for Juventus so far

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
426   //    17 Mar 2019, 16:45 IST

Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League
Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League

The change of clubs last summer hasn't adversely impacted the individual performances of the 5 time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar has continued to produce a series of thumping performances, this time for his side Juventus.

The 34-year-old striker produced a phenomenal performance against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night as he fired Juventus to one of the greatest comebacks in the competition's history. Ronaldo's hat-trick was like a rogue wave hitting the shoreline for Atletico Madrid's rock-solid defense.

This effort saw the Portuguese becoming the top scorer in UEFA Champions League history, with 124 in 160 appearances.

Ronaldo looks like has adjusted pretty well with Serie A, as he has found the net 19 times along with 8 assists to his name in the Italian League.

Age is not at all a barrier for Ronaldo, as he continues to deliver high quality showings one after the other. If anything, he seems to be getting better with age, and now looks capable of turning a game around no matter how hopeless it may seem.

On that note, let us take a look at his top three performances for the Bianconeri so far this campaign.

#3 - Brace against Sampdoria

Cristiano Ronaldo put forth a great performance against Sampdoria
Cristiano Ronaldo put forth a great performance against Sampdoria

On 29th December 2018, Sampdoria headed to Turin in their bid to hamper Juventus's title defense. But the hosts took the lead in just two minutes from the start, thanks to a curling strike by Ronaldo from the edge of the box.

After the score by leveled by the visitors on the 33th-minute mark, it was Ronaldo again who put the hosts in front with a well-taken penalty.

He remained a constant threat for Sampdoria throughout the game, and once hit the crossbar with a powerful right-footed strike. His brace saw the Old Lady claiming all the three points.

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Aditya is a Proud Indian writer.. He happens to be a Liverpool fanatic. He is currently studying in commerce field and learning the French language. He has also done content writing internships at various online sports platforms. Do follow him on Twitter.
