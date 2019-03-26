Cristiano Ronaldo urges Real Madrid star to join Juventus, Manchester City target 'signs' new deal with Italian club and more Serie A news: 26 March 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus v AC Milan - Italian Supercup

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are some of the hottest rumours that have been waiting to be seen. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Moise Kean 'will stay' at Juventus

Moise Kean featured in Italy v Finland - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier

Leonardo Bonnuci has stated that his Italy and Juventus teammate Kean will stay with the Old Lady. The 19-year-old has arguably been Juventus's most prized starlet and has played impressively despite his tightly restricted game time.

He has scored a combined 4 times in his latest 3 starts for club and country, including one against Finland in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers. The player has attracted interest due to his form, particularly from Dutch giants Ajax. However, Bonnuci and captain Giorgio Chiellini were quick to convince the Italian sensation to stay in Turin.

"Moise stayed with is (at Juve), he talked with Giorgio and then I did too. When you train with CR7, Dybala and Douglas Costa you get stronger and faster. I hope he can soften the pressure with some great answers, through goals and good performances," Bonucci said.

The Juventus defender also stated that he completely understands if Kean made some mistakes due to his young age.

"He's only 19, so mistakes will come, but it's a part of the growth. The important thing is that these mistakes are very small. You're understanding your role in a group, and the rules of course," he concluded.

Kean has only made 3 starts combined for the club and country this season. If Juventus are still reluctant to give him more game time, the youngster might seek regular first-team opportunities elsewhere.

