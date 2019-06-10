×
Cristiano Ronaldo urges Barcelona top target to join Juventus, Inter ready to splash €120 million on Real Madrid target and more Serie A news: 10 June 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
10 Jun 2019, 12:02 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo has invited Barcelona top target to join Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo has invited Barcelona top target to join Juventus

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Sinisa Mihajlovic reveals AS Roma links

Bologna FC v Parma Calcio - Serie A
Bologna FC v Parma Calcio - Serie A

The 50-year-old manager has recently extended his stay at Bologna after leading the club to a respectable 10th place finish in the Serie A last season.

However, Sinisa Mihajlovic has revealed that he was close to joining AS Roma, but the Giallorossi were not ready to back him at the time.

“It’s true, we were very close.
“However, I realised they weren’t ready for it. I was, they were not. So, having figured out I would’ve had to wage a war by myself, I just moved on. I could’ve fought the war by myself, but I wouldn’t have won.
“So I thanked them for their interest and thought of other things.”

Roma fans were reportedly angry with Mihajlovic's potential arrival at their club as the former AC Milan boss has a close affiliation with arch-rival Lazio.

The Serbian was also linked with Lazio before Simone Inzaghi signed a new contract at the club, but Mihajlovic denied the news.

“Lazio have never called me. Frankly, it’s strange. I’ve been coaching for 10-12 years, I worked with seven or eight different Serie A clubs, but I’ve never heard from Lazio.
“It’s odd, because five years ago I was contacted by Juventus, then also Napoli. I repeat, it’s strange to me. I’m appreciated by everyone except Lazio? It’s disappointing, that’s all.
“In any case, I never understood those who talked about me as a traitor. I haven’t betrayed anyone. I work and that is all, you don’t live on air. I am a professional Coach and that is why I had considered Roma. It would’ve been a great experience.”
Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Football Christian Eriksen Matthijs de Ligt Football Transfer News Serie A Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
