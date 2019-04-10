Cristiano Ronaldo want Juventus to replace PSG target with Real Madrid star, Former Premier League manager demands record salary from Inter and more Serie A news: 10 April, 2019

Diartano Christian FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 568 // 10 Apr 2019, 09:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo still wants Marcelo at Juventus

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid star to replace PSG target at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been pushing for his former Real Madrid team-mate Marcelo's transfer to Juventus since the Portuguese's record-breaking move to Turin last summer. The report also states that Alex Sandro is close to signing for French giants PSG on a deal which is expected to be around €50 million. Hence, Sandro's departure would make space for Marcelo's arrival at Juventus.

The Juventus full-back has renewed his contract with the Old Lady until 2023 but a move is reportedly still possible for the 28-year-old. Sandro seems to be no longer indispensable for Massimiliano Allegri as the manager has subbed him early in 2 of the Brazilian's last 10 matches for the club.

Marcelo, on the other hand, has struggled for form this season. Zinedine Zidane has given him chances to start for the club again but Real Madrid would still need to assess the 30-years-old's future due to his recent below-par performances.

Conte demands €10 million per season to manages Inter

Antonio Conte has reportedly sought €10 million per season on a 3-year contract from Inter. The former Chelsea manager has been jobless since his sacking from the Stamford Bridge outfit last year.

He had interests from Real Madrid before Santiago Solari took charge at the Bernabeu. However, Real Madrid have recently re-appointed Zinedine Zidane which ultimately ended Conte's links to the Spanish outfit. AC Milan and Juventus are said to be also keen on the Italian's service but Inter would have the upper hand if they could satisfy Conte's demand.

The €10 million pay packet would make Conte the highest paid manager in Serie A, topping Allegri's €7 million salaries.

Stefano Pioli's message to Fiorentina fans after his resignation

Pioli has written an open letter to the Fiorentina faithful after officially resigning from his post.

The Italian departed from the Serie A outfit, following a series of disappointing results.

Advertisement

Fiorentina, who are currently 10th in the league table with just 39 points from 31 outings, are winless in their last 8 matches in all competitions, losing thrice and drawing four games.

“From June 7 2017, the day of my presentation and the start of my new Viola journey, up until today, I have always been accompanied by the pride and optimism of being at the centre of this project,” wrote Pioli.

“A new medium-to-long-term project, born after a radical reconstruction, both technical and human and based on young players, that has always seen me leading the way in terms of confidence, optimism and ambition.

“With these lads, in our two seasons together, we rejoiced and suffered together with equal intensity, all (players and the important people who surround them) overcoming obstacles that in certain ways seemed impossible to get past.

“These experiences united us and made us grow even more first as people and then professionals. We all looked to the same direction with strength, Florence understood that and united around us, returning to fill the stands and cheer us on. Because it is together that we are stronger.

“I have always taken on my responsibility for choices, strategies, performances and results. I always guaranteed in my work professionalism, focus, respect and the utmost effort with the only scope of improving the human and technical resources at my disposal.

“With heavy heart, today I see myself forced to leave, resigning because my professional and above all human capabilities were questioned.

“I leave a group of exceptional lads who have seen tangible growth in professional and market terms, not to mention a squad that has the opportunity to achieve something extraordinary by playing the Coppa Italia semi-final.

“Following this choice, which is painful for me, I wish to thank with my heart those who experienced the journey with me, starting from my players, lads who I am and will remain very fond of and who never held back.

“I thank the people who work close to the team, who make it possible to do our daily work in a professional matter.

“My thanks to the city of Florence and the Fiorentina fans. A special bond has been created that I will always carry with me, because adventures may end, but emotions remain strong and present in all of us.”

Advertisement