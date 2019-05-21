Cristiano Ronaldo wants a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Juventus

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW ANALYST News 103 // 21 May 2019, 01:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mourinho and Ronaldo may be reunited at the Allianz Stadium next season if reports from Italy are to be believed

What's the story?

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo had suggested the name of his former boss Jose Mourinho as a candidate for the seat vacated by Massimiliano Allegri to his club hierarchy, according to reports from Italy.

The pair who had worked together at Real Madrid earlier may be reunited in Turin as Allegri has been shown the door by The Old Lady and Mourinho is one of the top managers without a job at the moment.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo has had a dream of a debut season in Serie A, after securing a €112 million move from the Spanish capital to Juventus last summer.

He has won the league title and Supercoppa Italiana with the club in his first season at the Allianz Stadium, while also finishing the season as their top scorer.

Recently he was honoured with the Serie A's MVP award, which just added to his ridiculous tally of individual awards.

The heart of the matter...

Though the Portuguese duo had a shaky relationship at the Santiago Bernebau during their three-year association, their relationship has improved over the years.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had even called Mourinho the greatest coach he'd ever worked with. As quoted by SkySports, he said:

"Work with Mourinho again? Why not?"

"I would put him at the top, I always say that."

Advertisement

Italian paper La Gazzetta Dello Sport (Via Marca) reported that Mourinho has two influential people backing his candidacy at the club, one being his former pupil Ronaldo and the other his agent Jorge Mendes.

The 56-year-old manager has experience of managing in the Italian top-flight and his previous stint in Italy, won an unprecedented treble with Inter Milan in the 2009-10 season, so there's no doubt that he's more than worthy of having a shot at the head coach's position with the Bianconeri.

From what we know so far, Lazio's Simone Inzaghi remains the favourite to land the job, while Maurizio Sarri and Sinisa Mihajlovic are the other names that have been mentioned in the media.

What's next?

After a great season with Juventus, Ronaldo will now start for Portugal in their UEFA Nations League semi-final against Switzerland next month.