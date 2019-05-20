×
Cristiano Ronaldo wants former Real Madrid manager to replace Allegri, Manchester United ready to table €75m bid for Juventus target and more Serie A transfer news: 20 May 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
274   //    20 May 2019, 10:50 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Edinson Cavani open to Napoli return

Edinson Cavani's future at Paris Saint-Germain has been under the scanner in recent months. The Uruguayan has been linked with leaving PSG this summer, with Chelsea one of the clubs interested in him.

And Cavani has revealed that while he is happy at PSG, he is open to the idea of retrning to his former club Napoli.

"The future? The first thing is to respect my contract. I like this club, this city, I'm happy with my family here.

It doesn't just depend on me, but I'd like to stay and finish my contract. A return to Napoli? I never say never."

Manchester United ready to match Lille's valuation of Nicolas Pepe

The Ivorian sensation has been heavily linked with leaving Lille this summer, with several clubs such as Manchester United, Juventus and Inter Milan interested in him.

And Lille boss Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Pepe, who is the second-highest goalscorer in the Ligue 1 this season, will leave the French outfit at the end of the season.

"Nicolas Pepe will leave. Life’s like that, football’s like that today.
“He is a player of the highest level who will have a big decision to make on the choice of his next club.
“There will be a battle between the great European teams.
“I hope that he will take good amount of time to think about it, do his research, like he did when he came here and when he decided to stay here [last summer], find the right project."

Pepe has been in superb form for Lille this season, scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists in 37 Ligue 1 appearances as his club secured Champions League qualification. Lille have quickly reacted to the star's imminent departure by putting a massive €75 million price-tag on him.

Several Serie A clubs such as Inter Milan and Juventus are said to be interested in the 23-year-old. However, the report states that Manchester United appear to be the favourites to land Pepe as the Red Devils are preparing an offer which matches Lille’s asking price.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants former Real Madrid manager at Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri has ended his five-year spell at Turin after Juventus announced that the club will part ways with the Italian at the end of the season. Allegri's spell at Juventus has been partly successful as he has won a series of domestic titles and led the Old Lady twice into the Champions League final.

However, his failure to win the Champions League, along with his broken replationship with several important figures such as Joao Cancelo, Paulo Dybala, and Andrea Agnelli have lead to his departure. Now, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly pushing Juventus to sign Carlo Ancelotti as Allegri's successor.

The Portuguese megastar is said to be impressed with Ancelotti's work when they worked together at Real Madrid. He even said on record that he would love to be trained by the Napoli boss again one day.

Serie A TIM 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Edinson Cavani Football Transfer News Serie A Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
