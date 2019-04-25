×
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to appoint Pep Guardiola, Juve target tells teammates that he will leave and more Serie A news: 25 April 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
53   //    25 Apr 2019, 08:40 IST

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League
Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumors of the day! As usual, there are some really big stories in the mill today. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester City manager in Turin

Cristiano Ronaldo has demanded Juventus to appoint Pep Guardiola, following his side's shock elimination from the Champions League, according to a report. Numerous rumours and speculations have surrounded Massimilano Allegri since the manager's bitter disappointment at this season's premium European competition.

Allegri seemed highly responsible for Juventus' defeat at the hands of Ajax as his tactics and choice of players were questioned. The Italian has made sure that he would stay at Juventus next season an impatient Ronaldo wants some radical changes at the managerial position.

Guardiola's Manchester City have been impressive this season, despite their Champions League elimination against Tottenham. They beat their city rivals Manchester United 2-0 last night and are favourites to win the Premier League.

Paul Pogba tells Manchester United teammates that he will leave

Paul Pogba has reportedly said his goodbye to his Manchester United teammates as the French midfielder plans to depart in the summer. Juventus are said to be highly interested in bringing back their former player to Turin, with Real Madrid also interested in him.

The World Cup winner saw some resurgence shortly after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as United's interim manager in December. However, the 26-years-old has been inconsistent recently as he has managed to find the back of the net just twice and provide just one assist since late February.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic reveals his stance over transfer speculations

The Serbian midfielder became one of the hottest Serie A prospects, following his scintillating displays last season.

His productivity has dipped as he has managed just 4 goals this season. But he has still been linked with numerous clubs. However, he stated that he is happy with his decision of staying at Lazio.

"I knew I would have stayed here so I wasn't worried about the transfer rumors, they didn't affect me. I read the words of the president and I knew I would have stayed. Now I don't think about the transfers, I am only focused on Lazio and on reaching the targets of the club, like qualifying for the Champions League. We want the fourth place."

He went on to talk about his dip in goalscoring form this season,

"I missed scoring goals and when I scored after a long time I took some pressure out of me. People were criticizing me and I am a player who reads a lot, that's my problem. I was looking ahead even if I was going through a bad moment. I score fewer goals because I play in a different position, I play more behind now but it's not a problem if the team wins."

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paul Pogba Football Transfer News Serie A Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Fetching more content...
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 33
FT PAR MIL
1 - 1
 Parma vs Milan
FT LAZ CHI
1 - 2
 Lazio vs Chievo
FT CAG FRO
1 - 0
 Cagliari vs Frosinone
FT BOL SAM
3 - 0
 Bologna vs Sampdoria
FT UDI SAS
1 - 1
 Udinese vs Sassuolo
FT EMP SPA
2 - 4
 Empoli vs SPAL
FT GEN TOR
0 - 1
 Genoa vs Torino
FT JUV FIO
2 - 1
 Juventus vs Fiorentina
FT INT ROM
1 - 1
 Internazionale vs Roma
FT NAP ATA
1 - 2
 Napoli vs Atalanta
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us