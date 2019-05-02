×
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sacrifice €120m star for Neymar, Mino Raiola pushes Barcelona top target to sign for Juventus and more Serie A news: 2 May 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
1.95K   //    02 May 2019, 13:57 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Neymar at Juventus by sacrificing Dybala

Crisitano Ronaldo was an integral part in securing another Serie A title for Juventus. However, he failed to achieve his most important objective, which was to win the Champions League, as Juventus were dumped out by Ajax.

Now, the former Real Madrid superstar reportedly wants the Old Lady to add considerable reinforcements in the summer transfer market, following their disappointment in Europe this season. The report also explicitly states that Ronaldo wants to team up with Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar up front.

However, Juventus would have to sacrifice Paulo Dybala to fund a move for Neymar. The Argentine has not been able to perform at his best this season and could be sold by Juventus.

Mino Raiola pushes Matthijs de Ligt to sign for Juventus instead of Barcelona

Numerous reports have stated that Juventus target Matthijs de Ligt is close to signing for Barcelona. But the Ajax captain has tried to cool the speculation by saying that he is yet to decide his future.

However, a new report emerged which states that his agent, Mino Raiola, has tried to push the 19-years-old away from a move to Barcelona. The report says that Raiola doesn't share a good relationship with Barcelona.

The super agent wants De Ligt to reach an agreement with other European giants such as Juventus, Manchester United and Bayern Munich. Raiola traveled to Turin with the Dutch sensation last summer when the duo visited the new training center of Juventus.

Zola confirms Barella was close to joining Chelsea

Chelsea assistant coach Gianfranco Zola has shared some thoughts over the Serie A clash between Parma and Napoli.

Zola played for both the Italian clubs before joining Chelsea as a player in 1996. The Italian also spoke about Chelsea target Nicolo Barella.

"Barella and Cragno? I gave Barella his debut in Parma in the Coppa Italia. At the age of 17, he had the means and personality of a great footballer but to play in a big team he must grow. He does not lack the predisposition.

"Cragno has great reactivity and is almost unbeatable. A talented boy with inner strength similar to Gigi Buffon. He also has an enthusiasm for doing everything.

"Barella to Chelsea? He was very close. He is strong and was always liked by Sarri but things didn't work out.

"What Napoli missed to catch Juve? If four days before the end of the league the leader is 18 points ahead of the second, a higher global standard is evident. A gap that the others cannot fill and not only because they have a phenomenon like Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Conte? Antonio is the ideal manager for everyone and the results prove it."

Serie A TIM 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Neymar Football Transfer News Serie A Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Contact Us