Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sign two top midfielders, Manchester United star willing to take pay cut to force Juventus move and more Serie A news: 18 May 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo demands reinforcements at Juventus

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Lazio president worried about Simone Inzaghi moving to Juventus

Lazio President Claudio Lotito shared his concern over the possibility of manager Simone Inzaghi joining Juventus.

The Old Lady will officially part ways with Massimiliano Allegri at the end of the season and are on the lookout for a new manager.

And Lotito insisted that he doesn't want Inzaghi to leave Lazio for the Italian champions.

“I would be hurt if Inzaghi left us, he represents our history, especially since I have been President.

“As a player, he was always ready and willing to give his all for the club, then despite his physical decline we never thought about terminating his contract.

“Then he began his Coaching career with our youth teams and he was close to taking over at Salernitana, but instead took over the first team. Despite some people’s opinions, he did well.”

Inzaghi has been managing Lazio since 2016, lifting both the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa in the process, and Lotito is hopeful about the 43-year-old remaining at the Stadio Olimpico beyond the season.

“For me, he remains with us. On my part there is nothing but affection and trust, we have a great relationship and I don’t want him to leave.

“Then again, I don’t know what he wants to do, but he has always treated me with affection.

“I don’t see why the Lazio job can’t be considered as an important one. There’s a great rapport between Inzaghi and sporting director Igli Tare. We’re growing as a club.

“Juve are operating at a cost of €480m, which is four times as much as us, give or take a few euros.

“Simone is a young Coach, he has great qualities but he can still grow. Juve are used to making well-established signings.

“If he left it would hurt me because he wouldn’t have understood what type of relationship, I have with him."

Alexis Sanchez willing to take pay cut to force Juventus move

The Chilean's Manchester United career has been no less than a nightmare, following his move from Arsenal in January 2018. He has thus far managed to score just five goals in all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit. However, the Red Devils are paying him more than £300,000 per week for his service

His failure to justify his high salary at the club has led to speculations linking him with a Serie A return. Sanchez was a huge hit at Udinese before moving to Barcelona for €26 million in 2011. Now, he might have a chance to emulate his earlier success in the Italian league and Juventus have offered him an escape route.

According to a report, the 30-year-old is even willing to take a pay cut to force a move to Juventus and put an end to his miserable Manchester United career. The Red Devils are open to the idea of allowing Sanchez to go out on loan and include an option to make the transfer permanent.

Cristiano Ronaldo demands two top midfielders at Juventus

Juventus have seen mixed form under Massimiliano Allegri throughout the 2018/19 campaign. The Old Lady successfully secured another Serie A title but failed in the Champions League once again as Ajax knocked them out of the quarter-finals. As a result, Juventus have decided to part ways with Allegri at the end of the season.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo demands more reinforcements in the summer transfer market to gear up for next season. The Portuguese star reportedly wants two world-class midfielders, namely Isco and Adrien Rabiot to strengthen Juventus' midfield.

Isco has not been able to regain his form, despite Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane giving him chances. Rabiot, on the other hand, is set to depart Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.