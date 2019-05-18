×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sign two top midfielders, Manchester United star willing to take pay cut to force Juventus move and more Serie A news: 18 May 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
18   //    18 May 2019, 10:29 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo demands reinforcements at Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo demands reinforcements at Juventus

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Lazio president worried about Simone Inzaghi moving to Juventus

Lazio President Claudio Lotito shared his concern over the possibility of manager Simone Inzaghi joining Juventus.

The Old Lady will officially part ways with Massimiliano Allegri at the end of the season and are on the lookout for a new manager.

And Lotito insisted that he doesn't want Inzaghi to leave Lazio for the Italian champions.

“I would be hurt if Inzaghi left us, he represents our history, especially since I have been President.
“As a player, he was always ready and willing to give his all for the club, then despite his physical decline we never thought about terminating his contract.
“Then he began his Coaching career with our youth teams and he was close to taking over at Salernitana, but instead took over the first team. Despite some people’s opinions, he did well.”

Inzaghi has been managing Lazio since 2016, lifting both the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa in the process, and Lotito is hopeful about the 43-year-old remaining at the Stadio Olimpico beyond the season.

“For me, he remains with us. On my part there is nothing but affection and trust, we have a great relationship and I don’t want him to leave.
Advertisement
“Then again, I don’t know what he wants to do, but he has always treated me with affection.
“I don’t see why the Lazio job can’t be considered as an important one. There’s a great rapport between Inzaghi and sporting director Igli Tare. We’re growing as a club.
“Juve are operating at a cost of €480m, which is four times as much as us, give or take a few euros.
“Simone is a young Coach, he has great qualities but he can still grow. Juve are used to making well-established signings.
“If he left it would hurt me because he wouldn’t have understood what type of relationship, I have with him."

Alexis Sanchez willing to take pay cut to force Juventus move

The Chilean's Manchester United career has been no less than a nightmare, following his move from Arsenal in January 2018. He has thus far managed to score just five goals in all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit. However, the Red Devils are paying him more than £300,000 per week for his service

His failure to justify his high salary at the club has led to speculations linking him with a Serie A return. Sanchez was a huge hit at Udinese before moving to Barcelona for €26 million in 2011. Now, he might have a chance to emulate his earlier success in the Italian league and Juventus have offered him an escape route.

According to a report, the 30-year-old is even willing to take a pay cut to force a move to Juventus and put an end to his miserable Manchester United career. The Red Devils are open to the idea of allowing Sanchez to go out on loan and include an option to make the transfer permanent.

Cristiano Ronaldo demands two top midfielders at Juventus

Juventus have seen mixed form under Massimiliano Allegri throughout the 2018/19 campaign. The Old Lady successfully secured another Serie A title but failed in the Champions League once again as Ajax knocked them out of the quarter-finals. As a result, Juventus have decided to part ways with Allegri at the end of the season.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo demands more reinforcements in the summer transfer market to gear up for next season. The Portuguese star reportedly wants two world-class midfielders, namely Isco and Adrien Rabiot to strengthen Juventus' midfield.

Isco has not been able to regain his form, despite Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane giving him chances. Rabiot, on the other hand, is set to depart Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Alexis Sanchez Football Transfer News Serie A Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Advertisement
Manchester United offer tempting deal to Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juve to sign 6 players and more Serie A news: 8 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester United star at Juventus, PSG offer massive €70m for Juventus midfielder and more Serie A news: 29 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United ready to table club-record fee for Cristiano Ronaldo, Pep Guardiola says yes to Juventus but on one condition and more, 11 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United prepare massive €115m bid for Juventus top target, PSG star wants to play with Cristiano Ronaldo and more Serie A news: 3 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos prefers Serie A duo over Matthijs de Ligt at Real Madrid, Manchester United closing in on signing two Juventus stars and more Serie A news: 14 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star wants to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, Bianconeri ace has to take pay-cut to join Los Blancos and more Serie A news: 24 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign Juventus target, Manchester United to table a massive €100m bid for Juve playmaker and more Serie A news: 7 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sacrifice €120m star for Neymar, Mino Raiola pushes Barcelona top target to sign for Juventus and more Serie A news: 2 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona star claims he is leaving to join Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United offer €50 million plus Matteo Darmian for Juventus star and more Serie A transfer news: 12 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A news: Real Madrid receive boost in chase for €110m Serie A star, Premier League superstar willing to join Juventus and more: 6 April, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 36
FT ATA GEN
2 - 1
 Atalanta vs Genoa
FT CAG LAZ
1 - 2
 Cagliari vs Lazio
FT FIO MIL
0 - 1
 Fiorentina vs Milan
FT TOR SAS
3 - 2
 Torino vs Sassuolo
FT SAM EMP
1 - 2
 Sampdoria vs Empoli
FT FRO UDI
1 - 3
 Frosinone vs Udinese
FT SPA NAP
1 - 2
 SPAL vs Napoli
FT ROM JUV
2 - 0
 Roma vs Juventus
FT BOL PAR
4 - 1
 Bologna vs Parma
FT INT CHI
2 - 0
 Internazionale vs Chievo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us