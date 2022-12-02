Croatia 0-0 Belgium: Player ratings as the Red Devils are knocked out after failing to beat a resolute Vatreni | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Belgium crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup following a goalless draw with Croatia in their final Group F encounter on Thursday (December 1).

With Morocco beating Canada in the other game, the Red Devils finished in third place in their group as their time in Qatar was over.

They came into the match knowing only a win would see them through to the round of 16 but struggled to break down a resolute Vatreni.

Dries Mertens fired a good chance in the first half over the bar. Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku was guilty of wasting a handful of chances in the closing stages.

The worst was when the Inter Milan striker just had to tap the ball from barely five yards out. However, he somehow contrived to make a poor touch, allowing Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic to collect.

It was in the 90th minute and could've easily won the game for Belgium while sending Croatia packing. Instead, the 2018 World Cup runners-up will now head into the next round and face the winners of Group E.

Belgium's golden generation are now left to stew in their juice following another disappointing international tournament. Head coach Roberto Martinez has also announced his resignation following the match.

Here are the player ratings for both teams.

Croatia Player Ratings

Dominik Livaković - 7/10

He made three saves in the match and was strong in the air too.

Josip Juranović - 6/10

His poor sense of positioning allowed Yannick Carrasco to make forays on numerous occasions.

Dejan Lovren - 6/10

His best moments came at the other end of the pitch when Lovren posed an attacking threat from set pieces. He won two of his three aerial duels, made two clearances and one interception.

Josko Gvardiol - 7.5/10

Belgium didn't test him enough but he made a crucial clearance late on when Lukaku almost scored in the 90th minute. He made nine clearances in total in the game and also won three of his four duels.

Borna Sosa - 7/10

Mertens got the better of him on a few occasions but he made eight clearances and attempted seven crosses in attack.

Luka Modric - 8/10

Croatia's chief creator made plenty of incisive passes and inch-perfect crosses. He had a long ball accuracy of 100% and he also made four tackles and one interception.

Statman Dave



83% pass accuracy

67 touches

7/7 long balls completed

6 ground duels won

4 tackles won

1 interception

1 key pass



Marcelo Brozovic - 7/10

The Inter Milan midfielder kept everything tidy at the back and joined in the attack a few times as well when Croatia were on the front foot.

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

Kovacic struggled to get going in the first half but found his feet after the break. The Croatian midfielder made one tackle, one interception and one clearance.

Andrej Kramaric - 6.5/10

He seemed to have won Croatia a penalty in the first half, only for VAR to later rule it out for offside.

Marko Livaja - 6/10

His presence was a threat for Belgium but Livaja lacked the final ball to make it count.

Ivan Perisic - 7.5/10

The winger almost broke the deadlock inside 10 seconds and remained a huge figure for his team with his excellent crossing ability throughout 90 minutes.

Substitutes

Bruno Petkovic (64' for Livaja) - 7/10

Lifted a nice cross for Modric in the final third but the Croatia captain could only poke a tame effort.

Mario Pasalic (64' for Kramaric) - 6/10

Conceded a late free-kick to Belgium after catching Jeremy Doku. He also won just one of his five duels.

Lovro Majer (90' for Kovacic) - N/A

Not enough time to make an impact.

Belgium Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 8/10

Belgium's best player of the night as Courtois made key saves that kept Belgium in the game right until the end.

Thomas Meunier - 7/10

Meunier was vital presence in defense during the first half, combining vision and position to make key clearances.

Toby Alderweireld - 5.5/10

He was very shaky early on when Croatia were in control but found his feet as the match wore on. He made two tackles and six clearances.

Jan Vertonghen - 6/10

He made a vital challenge to quell an attack from Perisic but headed two goal attempts over the bar on the other end.

Timothy Castagne - 6/10

Castagne made a vital clearance in the 94th minute to stop Majer from scoring. He also had a passing accuracy of 96% and a long ball accuracy of 100%.

Leander Dendoncker - 6/10

He created a good chance for Mertens with a cut-back from the left but the latter couldn't turn it home.

Axel Witsel - 6/10

Witsel conceded two free-kicks in the opening quarter of the match and was generally slow in midfield which allowed Croatia to dominate.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8/10

Worked extremely hard and created numerous chances as he made three key passes. However, his teammates arguably let him down.

Dries Mertens - 5/10

He wasted a good chance by firing it high and wide. He made two key passes and was substituted at half time.

Yannick Carrasco - 4/10

He almost conceded a penalty and also failed to connect with a good cross that could've made for an easy finish.

Leandro Trossard - 5/10

The Brighton & Hove Albion forward showed good movement but ultimately lacked the quality on the ball to make a difference.

Substitutes

Romelu Lukaku (46' for Mertens) - 3/10

Often the difference-maker, Lukaku wasted a handful of glorious chances to score.

Statman Dave



Thorgan Hazard (59' for Trossard) - 6/10

He clipped a cross into the middle that Lukaku failed to convert on the line. He made two key passes and had a long ball and cross accuracy of 100%.

Youri Tielemens (72' for Dendoncker) - 6/10

H sent in a cross just minutes after coming on but Gvardiol was on hand to clear it.

Jeremy Doku (72' for Carrasco) - 7.5/10

He injected some much-needed energy and directness into Belgium's attack. Almost bagged an assist for Lukaku with a lovely cross, only for Gvardiol to clear it.

