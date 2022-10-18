Croatia will head to Qatar in November to take part in their sixth World Cup. They lost the final to France in 2018 and will hope to make a similar impact at the tournament this year.

Croatia has always had talented players but the country has begun to live up to expectations at international tournaments only recently. Time is running out for some of the country's legends to make an impact.

Croatia only gained independence in 1991, so for a nation to rise through the ranks in such a short time is a brilliant achievement. Let's take a look at Croatia's top five goalscorers of all time. These players have played for some of the best clubs across Europe, and there is even a Ballon d'Or winner on the list.

#5 Luka Modrić - 23 goals

Luka Modrić - 2022

Luka Modrić has made 154 appearances for Croatia and is one of their greatest-ever players. Modrić began his career at Dinamo Zagreb before spending four years at Tottenham Hotspur.

Real Madrid came calling in 2012, and he has been with the Spanish giants for the last decade. After Modric's first season in Spain, he was labeled a flop by Marca but he has proved everyone wrong over time.

Modrić led Croatia to the final in 2018 but the nation fell short in the final of the competition, losing 4-2 to Portugal. His exploits with club and country won him the Ballon d'Or that year. Modrić isn't a prolific goalscorer and plays as a central midfielder, rather it is his eye for a pass that is so lethal.

There have been numerous occasions when Modric has pulled off a pass or goal that many would have deemed impossible.

#4 Eduardo - 29 goals

Eduardo - World Cup qualifier

Brazilian-born Eduardo made 64 appearances for his country during his career but he should have made many more. Eduardo began his career at Dinamo Zagreb before signing for Arsenal in 2007.

Eduardo suffered a horrific ankle injury in 2008 against Birmingham City, which derailed Arsenal's season and thwarted Eduardo's progression. He eventually signed for Shakhtar Donetsk in 2010.

Eduardo got back to his best for Shakhtar and won several trophies with the club. He ended his playing career in 2018 by winning the Ekstraklasa with Legia Warsaw.

Eduardo was an exciting player who could both score and assist and often worked hard so others could thrive. If not for the injury, one wonders what he could have achieved with Arsenal in 2008.

#3 Ivan Perisic - 32 goals

Ivan Perisic - 2022

Ivan Perisic has had a journeyman career, making 115 appearances for the national team. He will likely be heading to the World Cup in November and is part of what many call Croatia's golden generation.

Perisic has found success at clubs like Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich and currently plays for Tottenham Hotspur.

Predominantly a winger, Perisic's physical ability and pace meant that he was a threat across the frontline. Antonio Conte converted him into a wing-back at Inter Milan but he still plays as a winger for the national team.

Perisic is a team player and will put in a shift at any position. At 33, he is still an agile and pacy player who continues to excel in his position.

#2 Mario Mandzukic - 33 goals

Mario Mandzukic - 2018

Mario Mandzukic made 89 appearances for Croatia and rose to prominence at Dinamo Zagreb before earning a move to Wolfsburg in 2010.

Usually, when players do well in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich came calling and he signed for the club in 2012. Mandzukic won everything he could with the German giants before heading to Atletico Madrid and then spending four seasons at Juventus.

Mandzukic was part of the team that came close to winning the World Cup in 2018, and he retired soon after. He was tall and strong but also possessed a turn of pace that helped teams press from the front. Mandzukic scored several goals but his aerial prowess was unparalleled.

A cross into the box almost guaranteed a goal if Mandzukic was playing.

#1 Davor Suker - 45 goals (Croatia's top scorer)

Davor Sukor of Real Madrid

Davor Suker made 69 appearances for the national team and is regarded as Croatia's best-ever striker ever. He began his career at Osijek before signing for Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb.

Sevilla signed Suker in 1991, and in 1996 Real Madrid came calling. He won everything he needed to at Madrid and almost won the Ballon d'Or in 1998.

Suker spent some time at Arsenal and West Ham before retiring at 1860 Munich. He was a consistent striker who regularly finished amongst the top scorers, especially in La Liga. Suker finished third with Croatia at the 1998 World Cup and arguably went as far as he could with his country.

