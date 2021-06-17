Croatia vs Czech Republic Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 17 of UEFA Euro 2020

Croatia are back in action at the UEFA Euro 2020 as they lock horns with Czech Republic at Hampden Park on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting starts to their Euro campaigns and will want to be at their best in this fixture.

Czech Republic stunned Scotland in front of a raucous Hampden Park crowd in their first match and will look to achieve a similar result in this match. The Czechs are capable of punching above their weight and have to be at their best on Friday.

Croatia, on the other hand, suffered a stinging 1-0 defeat at the hands of England in their first match at Euro 2020. The 2018 World Cup finalists have a point to prove and will want to make their transition a success this year.

Darren Fletcher: "It's bitterly disappointing. Everyone was saying the Czech Republic game was a must-win and we couldn't lose it, but we lost it"https://t.co/tpqFgKzzkR — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 14, 2021

Croatia vs Czech Republic Head-to-Head

Croatia have a predictably good record against Czech Republic and have won two out of three matches played between the two teams. Czech Republic have never managed a victory against Croatia and will look to create history in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2016 and ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Czech Republic managed a brilliant comeback on the day and will have to take it up a notch against Croatia this week.

Croatia form guide: L-L-D-W-W

Czech Republic form guide: W-W-L-L-D

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 surprise contenders for the Player of the Tournament award

Croatia vs Czech Republic: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Croatia have a good squad

Ivan Perisic has an excellent record against Czech Republic and has scored two goals in the only game he has played in this fixture. The Inter Milan winger is now a senior member of the Croatian squad and will have to rediscover his prolific goalscoring talents this week.

Croatia have been disappointing in recent weeks and have failed to win their last three matches. The Balkan outfit has managed to score only one goal in these three matches and cannot afford another toothless performance against Czech Republic.

𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗔 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟!



🇨🇿 Patrik Schick with an effort that will go down in EURO history 🔥#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/BqINLIPSMH — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 14, 2021

Patrik Schick made the world take note with his extraordinary wonder goal against Scotland and produced one of the best individual performances at Euro 2020 so far. With a stunning strike from 49.7 yards, the Czech forward also made history by finding the back of the net from the longest distance at the Euros since 1980.

Despite his impressive club record, Ante Rebic has surprisingly scored only three goals in as many as 39 appearances for Croatia. The AC Milan forward can be lethal on his day and has a point to prove going into his fixture.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi