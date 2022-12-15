Croatia vs Morocco Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th December 2022

Croatia are set to play Morocco at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday in the third place play-off at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Croatia come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Lionel Scaloni's Argentina in the competition's semi-final. A goal from Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi and a brace from Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez secured the win for Argentina.

Morocco, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Didier Deschamps' France in the competition's semi-final. Goals from AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani sealed the deal for France.

Croatia vs Morocco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Croatia have won one game and drawn one.

Tottenham Hotspur star Ivan Perisic has registered three goal contributions in the tournament so far for Croatia.

Hoffenheim attacker Andrej Kramaric has scored two goals for Croatia in the competition so far.

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech has managed two goal contributions for Morocco in the competition.

Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri has scored two goals in the World Cup for Morocco.

Croatia vs Morocco Prediction and Betting Tips

Few would have expected these two teams to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, but they now face each other to decide who finishes third in the competition.

Croatia's consistency has to be appreciated. Having reached the finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, they once again exceeded expectations to reach the semi-finals this year, beating favorites Brazil along the way. This is likely Luka Modric's last World Cup, and the legendary Real Madrid star will be proud of what he has achieved with the national team.

Croatia's next generation made itself felt too, with RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol and Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer expected to take the torch from the likes of Modric and Perisic.

Morocco made history by becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the tournament. Manager Walid Regragui and his men will be extremely proud of their performances in the competition.

Players like Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat and Angers' Azzedine Ounahi will be much sought after now. Bono, Hakim Ziyech, Sofiane Boufal and Achraf Hakimi have all made excellent impressions. More importantly, the Moroccans have made people smile with their celebrations and commitment.

We expect Croatia to narrowly win this encounter.

Prediction: Croatia 1-0 Morocco

Croatia vs Morocco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Croatia

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Croatia to keep a clean sheet - Yes

