Croatia vs Nigeria: 5 key players that will decide the game

A look at 5 players who could influence the result of this match.

The World Cup has been an extravagant affair so far. The first match saw Russia crushing Saudi Arabia 5-0. The 2nd match day saw Uruguay and Iran winning 1-0 against Egypt and Morocco, respectively. Spain and Portugal were engaged in a thriller where the match finished with a score line of 3-3.

The match between Croatia and Nigeria will be an epic contest. It will be an exuberant and talented Nigerian team up against the Croatia's "Golden Generation". There will be a lot of attention on Nigeria's jersey rather than their football. This match could make or break the hopes of qualifying for the last 16. Here's a look at 5 players who can have an impact on the result of the match.

#5 Mario Mandzukic

The star forward is one of the best players in the Croatian squad and can also be termed as one of the best strikers in Croatian football's history. He has found the back of the net 30 times in 82 appearances for his country. He scored thrice in the qualifying campaign for Croatia.

He is known for his physical strength and great fitness. He is one of the best strikers when it comes to aerial power. He is pretty decent at lay-offs and holding on to the ball. These factors could make him a major threat for an inexperienced Nigerian team. Although he hasn't been able to score goals on a frequent basis in the recent past, he can be a dangerous player on his day.

#4 Victor Moses

The Chelsea star has been in sensational form for the Nigerians in the recent friendlies and was one of their best players. The Super Eagles wing back was the top scorer for them in their World Cup Qualifying campaign. He scored 3 goals including a brace against Algeria. He has played 34 matches for Nigeria and scored 11 goals.

His physical strength allows him to avoid tackles and keep the ball close to his range. He is very good in both the defense and attack which makes him a valuable asset for Nigeria. He is a danger for any opposition in the wing back. He could be a threat for oppositions at that position and his confidence will be high courtesy his good performances in the friendlies.

His physical strength could be a huge factor when the Croatian players try to tackle him. He has World Cup experience having played in the Fifa World Cup 2014. He is one of the most dangerous players for them along with Wilfred Ndidi. He is a reliable player and the entire nation will hope for some sparkling performances from him at the biggest stage.