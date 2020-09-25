Crotone vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A returns for a second round of fixtures this weekend as an in-form AC Milan outfit visit Crotone to play at the Stadio Ezio Scida on Sunday. The Rossoneri got their Serie A campaign off to a winning start last week and will be looking to build on their impressive victory against Bologna.

Crotone secured promotion to the Serie A this season and failed to win their first game of the new campaign. The home side suffered a devastating 4-1 defeat against Genoa last week and will need to make amends in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, secured an emphatic 2-0 victory in their first match of the Serie A campaign and look excellent under Stefano Pioli. The Rossoneri have several attacking weapons in their team and are the favourites to win this fixture.

🎙️ The coach reflected on tonight's tough meeting with Bodø/Glimt as we get ready for both #SerieATIM and the #UEL Playoff



Watch his interview on the app: https://t.co/k2zluibzhx #MilanGlimt #UEL #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/NKnwUb63Pq — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 24, 2020

Crotone vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

AC Milan have surprisingly played Crotone only five times in their history and have a flawless record against the Serie A minnows. The Rossoneri have won four matches against Crotone and one game has ended in a draw.

AC Milan managed a 1-0 victory against Crotone in the previous meeting between the two sides in 2018. The Rossoneri have a much better team now and should be able to ease past the home side.

Crotone form guide in the Serie A: L

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: W

Advertisement

Also Read: Juventus set an unwelcome record after Gonzalo Higuain's departure to Inter Miami

Crotone vs AC Milan Team News

Ahmad Benali is injured

Crotone

Crotone have a considerably long list of injuries and will be unable to field Ahmad Benali, Giuseppe Cuomo, and Guillame Gigliotti against AC Milan. The home side face a massive task in this game and will have to be at its best.

Injured: Ahmad Benali, Giuseppe Cuomo, Guillame Gigliotti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mateo Musacchio is currently injured

AC Milan

AC Milan will have to do without Mateo Musacchio, Rafael Leao, and Andrea Conti against Bologna. Alessio Romagnoli is yet to recover from his injury and remains a doubt for this fixture. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Leo Duarte are not available for this game as they are in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Injured: Mateo Musacchio, Rafael Leao, Andrea Conti, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Leo Duarte

Doubtful: Alessio Romagnoli

Suspended: None

Crotone vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Crotone Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Cordaz; Vladimir Golemic, Luca Marrone, Lisandro Magallan; Salvatore Molina, Niccolo Zanellato, Luca Cigarini, Eduardo Henrique, Andrea Rispoli; Junior Messias, Simy

👏👏👏

Two goals and an assist; after a performance like that how could @hakanc10 not be the @emirates MVP for #MilanGlimt? 🔝



Due gol e un assist: con una prestazione così non poteva che essere Hakan l’MVP! 🔝#SempreMilan #UEL pic.twitter.com/fU9mvYspKZ — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 25, 2020

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Matteo Gabbia, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer; Samu Castillejo, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic; Lorenzo Colombo

Crotone vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have a distinct upper hand in this fixture and Stefano Pioli will be disappointed if his team drops points in this fixture. The likes of Hakan Calhanoglu and Ante Rebic are in excellent form and should be able to guide the Rossoneri to victory.

Crotone struggled in their own half against Genoa and will have a mountain to climb against AC Milan. The Rossoneri are the favourites to win this fixture owing to their potent forward line.

Prediction: Crotone 0-3 AC Milan

Also Read: Serie A 2019/20: Team of the season